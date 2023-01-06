Bulls return to URC winning ways against Dragons, Lions crushed by Munster

The Bulls snapped a two-match losing streak with a hard fought 29-14 bonus-point win over the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Wales on Friday to refresh their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.
The Bulls came into this match on the back of successive defeats to the Stormers and the Sharks which left their place at the top half on the table under serious threat.
They have returned to third spot on the URC standings and will be highly motivated in their next match against Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup at Loftus on Saturday.
The Bulls got the scoreboard ticking inside five minutes when exciting Springbok winger Kurt-Lee Arendse found a gap in the Dragons defence to cross over and score the first try of the match that was converted by Johan Goosen.
The visitors raced to a 17-0 lead after Goosen found the middle of the poles with his first penalty kick that was followed by a penalty try that resulted in Lewis Jones being shown a yellow card for slapping the ball.
Image: Ben Evans/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images
Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out
The Dragons dragged themselves back into the game with tries by Bradley Roberts and Max Clark which were converted by San Davies as they went to the halftime break with the Bulls leading 17-14.
The second half was all about the Bulls with two more tries from Harold Vorster and veteran Bismarck du Plessis as they tightened their grip on this important match.
Bulls coach Jake White will be pleased by the fact that they secured an away bonus point and also denied the Dragons an opportunity to put their name on the scoreboard in the second half.
In the other match involving a South African side on Friday, the Lions were crushed 33-3 by Munster at Musgrave Park in Ireland.
