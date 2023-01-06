Lions man up then fade against Munster

The Lions' challenge came to a tame end when they were comfortably downed 33-3 by Munster in driving rain in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Cork on Friday.

The visitors started with intent in atrocious conditions but they markedly faded as the Irish side approached the final whistle with fist thumping authority.

On a surface covered in sleet the teams clad in red and white were at times difficult to distinguish. What clearly separated them however was the visitors' high error rate.

Often undone at the breakdown the Lions committed far too many basic errors to be contenders in this match.

Sure the conditions were trying but their failure to hang onto the ball long enough to create pressure cost them in the final analysis.