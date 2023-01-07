“We forced an offload in their 22 and ended deep in our own half. The errors were expensive,” recalled the coach.
Crestfallen Lions have to get back on the horse
They weren't at the races in Cork and may miss out on the Arc de Triomphe
Image: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile/Gallo Images
After their defeat to Munster in Cork, the Lions travel to Paris with sore bodies and some in greater disrepair than others.
Influential backliners Jordan Hendrikse and Henco van Wyk count among the walking wounded and coach Ivan van Rooyen could not tell the extent of the toll their bodies suffered in the Lions' 33-3 defeat to Munster.
It was their third straight loss.
“Jordan and Henco are pretty sore. We'll see if we can get them to do scans Sunday morning in Paris. We are travelling a long time on Saturday. We hope it is not too bad,” said the coach, hopeful they will be restored to fitness ahead of their clash in the Challenge Cup against Stade Francais next Saturday.
Apart from getting battered bodies in tip-top shape for that clash, the Lions' coaches will have to find solutions to the problems that beset the team in Cork.
When opportunity beckoned against Munster the Lions spurned them, while soft moments in defence helped stretch the gap on the scoreboard well into the zone that flattered the hosts.
“We felt we didn't capitalise with that wind in the first half,” said Van Rooyen about an enthusiastically brisk breeze that brought with it lashing rain.
The coach lamented not getting the rub of the green for their scrumming effort, particularly when they were hot on the attack in the first half. They finished the game winning the penalty count at scrum time six-one.
“It was a bit of a momentum stopper. If we walked away with five or seven points we could have put them under pressure. From that, on their first attempt to walk away with points was quite a blow (for us),” sighed the coach.
The Lions failed to use the wind as a proper ally in the first half. In the second the rain and the wind subsided and allowed them to build their phase play. Still however, imprecision dogged them while they kept conceding turnovers at the ruck.
“We forced an offload in their 22 and ended deep in our own half. The errors were expensive,” recalled the coach.
“We don't have the ability currently to capitalise on mistakes, or when we create to turn it into points.”
Having said that he does not believe the scoreline was an accurate reflection of how the game unfolded.
Now Paris and its glitz await. Sightseeing however will have to make way for rest and recovery at the start of the week. “It is important for us. There is an additional recovery day and the bodies are quite sore. We collectively have to get back on the horse and we've gotta turn this,” insisted the coach.
Van Rooyen said his team needs to find solutions this week, especially on the field. They will also have to arrive better prepared. In the build-up to the Munster match some of them undertook a 32-hour journey to get to Cork.
“It is important for us to prepare well for Stade Francais who are second on the log in the Top 14. Hopefully the weather is better next week so we can play a bit.”
Van Rooyen believes the four-week tour which will throw different challenges at them will benefit the Lions in the long run.
“It is an opportunity for us. It is a four-week tour and it is tough but for us as a team to grow and get better this is the kind of challenges you need in your career to make a step up.”
