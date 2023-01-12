Sacha ready to rock again

Life lessons

“It taught me things that I will take through for the rest of the life. I have to say the biggest learning, for me, was in the build-up to the quarterfinal and then match day,” said Feinberg-Mngomezulu about the Stormers' clash with Edinburgh.

“Learning to listen before speaking and learning to prepare before doing was something I have clung onto ever since. I learnt that preparation and willingness to learn is what really sees you through your big moments and helps you to take opportunities with both hands, if or when they do arrive.”

His stock has risen considerably over the past year. His call-up to the national ranks is an indication of the high esteem in which he is held but injury cut short his time with the SA A team.

Better all round

“The upside of that tour was that I definitely left a better person and a better rugby player,” he said.

“I was so grateful to just be in the room, to hear the conversations and to see the high level of professionalism within that group of players. I learnt so much and I’m grateful the injury came later in the tour rather than earlier because what I experienced and learnt in the first half was priceless.”

The Stormers may make a raft of changes for this clash. They fell short against Glasgow Warriors in the URC last weekend, and the team may need some fresh legs in what is a demanding month for SA franchises in European combat.