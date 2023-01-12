Sharks putting equal emphasis on Champions Cup, URC, says Thomas du Toit

“We are putting a big emphasis on the Heineken Cup, but in the same breath we have mentioned quite a bit that we are under pressure with the URC,” Du Toit said.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Sharks prop Thomas du Toit says the Durban-based franchise is not prioritising the Heineken Champions Cup over the United Rugby Championship (URC).
This despite the Sharks’ decision to send their young guns to do URC duty against Connacht in Ireland, where they suffered a 24-12 defeat at the weekend.
The first-choice team stayed behind to prepare for Saturday's crucial Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux of France at Durban's Kings Park Stadium (5.15pm).
Having won their first two games of the Champions Cup, a win then will put the Sharks in a good space to go into the next round.
“We are putting a big emphasis on the Heineken Cup, but in the same breath we have mentioned quite a bit that we are under pressure with the URC,” Du Toit said.
“Especially with the resting period coming up for some of the Boks, we really need to perform in the URC. I can’t say there’s emphasis on either one, it’s on both. That’s where we are at the moment,” he said.
While Du Toit can’t speak for his coaches regarding their decision, the tighthead prop understands the tough travel schedule, which makes it difficult to play a game in Europe and return home to another testing match a week later, may have had something to do with it.
SA teams are subjected to economy-class trips that can take up to 40 hours.
“I can’t speak for the coach because I really don’t know the mindset behind it, but it's probably about the rotational system, giving guys who have been training really well and showing up at training sessions a chance to have a go in the big league.
“It definitely gives those guys an opportunity and it is also a perfect opportunity to have some guys rest.
“We know the travel schedule is very difficult. Just to pack up and play a game on the road and then come back and play a massive game like this week against Bordeaux is very difficult," Du Toit said.
