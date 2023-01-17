Rugby

Restive Jake White recuperating well and set for Bulls return

17 January 2023
Liam Del Carme
Bulls director of rugby Jake White is said to be in good spirits as he recuperates at home.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

He may be recovering at home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, but Jake White isn't taking a break from rugby.

“He's doing well. He's back home recuperating but he's also keeping me busy,” quipped Bulls president Willem Strauss about one of rugby's great restive spirits.

White, who will return to his post as director of rugby at the Bulls on February 8, was discharged from hospital on Monday and is said to be in good spirits.

Apart from the clash against the Dragons and last weekend's match against Exeter Chiefs, White will miss this Friday's Champions Cup clash away against Lyon and the United Rugby Championship match at the Scarlets a week later.

White's first match back in charge will be the crunch clash against the Stormers in the URC February 18.

For the moment assistant Nollis Marais, Pine Pienaar, Russell Winter and Chris Rossouw will share coaching responsibilities.

The Bulls are on the cusp of qualification for the last 16 of the Champions Cup, needing one more log point to secure their passage.

They face another long journey to France's third largest city but they are expected to get the job done against a team placed eighth in the Top 14.

The Bulls have announced Henry Immelman will join them from Edinburgh on a three-year deal starting July 1.

Immelman, a more than competent fullback with good aerial skills and a prodigious boot, is a Grey College alumni with game time at CUT Ixias, Free State XV as well as Free State U20s.

He has spent the past seven years plying his trade in Europe, where he spent five seasons with Montpellier before his two seasons in Edinburgh.

Blue Bulls Company CEO Edgar Rathbone said: “Henry’s homecoming adds to our depth as the Bulls as it rubber-stamps the depth and quality of our players. He has a wealth of experience, having played against sides that we are now going head-to-head with in the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup, and that is an added bonus the rest of the team can tap into,” said Rathbone.

