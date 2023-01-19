Rugby

Sharks wing Mapimpi banned for two weeks for eye-gouging

19 January 2023 - 15:23 By Sithembiso Dindi
Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi has been banned for two weeks.
Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi has been banned for two weeks.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks star player Makazole Mapimpi has been suspended for two weeks after his eye-gouging disciplinary hearing.

Mapimpi, who had been named in the Sharks' touring squad for two matches in Europe, has been replaced by Francois Venter.

The Springbok wing was found guilty by the European Rugby Champions Cup (EPCR) independent disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for making contact with the eye area of Bordeaux-Bègles scrumhalf Maxime Lucu.

The incident took place during the Sharks' 32-3 Heineken Champions Cup victory at Kings Park in Durban at the weekend.

'I'll be back soon to make up for lost time': Bulls star Sbu Nkosi on his road to recovery

Springbok and Bulls wing Sbu Nkosi has given an update on his recovery after a battle with mental health triggered by the pressure of playing rugby ...
Sport
18 hours ago

The committee, which consisted of Antony Davies (England), Leon Lloyd (England) and Donal Courtney (Ireland), heard submissions from Mapimpi, the player’s legal representative Attie Heyns, Sharks team manager Trevor Barnes and Sharks head of team culture André Barnard.

Evidence was also heard from Lucu and EPCR disciplinary officer Liam McTiernan, tournament organisers said.

“The committee upheld the citing complaint, finding Mapimpi had made reckless contact with Lucu’s eye area, which warranted a red card, and it determined the offending was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and four weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point,” the EPCR said.

Sharks hope for favourable outcome in Mapimpi eye-gouging case

The Sharks are hoping for a favourable outcome from the disciplinary hearing of star wing Makazole Mapimpi who was cited for eye-gouging in a ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Due to the player’s clear disciplinary record it was decided to grant him the full 50% mitigation and the committee therefore reduced the sanction by two weeks before imposing a two-week suspension.”

The ban rules the 32-year-old wing out of the Champions Cup match against Harlequins at London’s Twickenham Stoop on Saturday (3pm). The 2019 Rugby World Cup hero will also sit out Sharks’ United Rugby Championship clash against Edinburgh in Scotland a week later.

The try wizard is a big loss for the Sharks as he has been in great form.

Mapimpi has run a Champions Cup-high 292 metres this season and beaten the most defenders (14).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Rugby a house of cards: Stormers coach Dobson warns of ‘complex issue’

The basic premise of what constitutes a regular rugby match – 15 combatants doing battle with 15 others - has increasingly ventured into the realm of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Restive Jake White recuperating well and set for Bulls return

He may be recovering at home after undergoing emergency abdominal surgery, but Jake White isn't taking a break from rugby.
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers’ priorities in sharp focus

A short turnaround, upcoming Springbok training camp commitments, injuries and the need to arrive in Belfast fresh and ready next week will all ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Fire and ice Ngcobo and Snyman could make Blizboks great again: Brown

Former Springbok Sevens captain Kyle Brown believes the side has the potential to dominate the HSBC World Sevens Series. However, it being a largely ...
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Their kit manager earns more than we do: Gavin Hunt on Sundowns Soccer
  2. ‘You don’t just up and leave,’ Safa tells School of Excellence sponsor Transnet Soccer
  3. If Sundowns don’t want Andile Jali they must tell us: Mike Makaab Soccer
  4. Mammila ropes discarded Lentjies back into Chippa coaching staff Soccer
  5. I might not be the best PSL coach but I am the hardest working: Sundowns' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials