Lions extinguish Dragons' fire to book Challenge Cup last 16 spot
Image: Gareth Everett/Gallo Images
The Lions returned to winning form with a hard-fought 30-25 EPCR Challenge Cup win over the Dragons at the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach on Sunday.
The result saw the Johannesburg team book a last 16 spot.
The match, originally scheduled to be played at Rodney Parade in Newport, was moved at the 25th hour on account of a frozen field and played on an artificial turf. The late change didn’t deter the visitors, who, rather than the Dragons, were the ones who came out breathing fire.
The Lions, who remarkably hadn’t won a match in five weeks, came into the game in fourth place in Pool B with one win, a draw and a loss.
Fresh from their 17-7 loss to Stade Francais last weekend in Paris, Ivan van Rooyen’s charges restored some lost pride with a nerve-racking victory. The Lions dominated the first 40 minutes but it was the Dragons who scored the opening try through flyhalf Will Reed.
The home side worked the ball well through the hands in the Lions’ red zone and duly came away with the reward. In the reverse fixture, the sides played out to a draw and the Lions came close to snatching defeat from the jaws of victory this time.
Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who returned from injury, slotted two early penalties before the Lions also got into the try-scoring act with swift back-to-back five-pointers.
Impressive young wing Quan Horn rounded off a well-worked team move, with Hendrikse adding the extras. From the next kickoff, JP Smith fed flyer Edwill van Merwe with a perfectly-timed pass and the speedster exposed space on the blind side to score.
