Hacjivah Dayimani staying a Stormer
Loose forward has revitalised his career in the Cape
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Stormers have extended the services of another influential forward, this time the dynamic loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani.
Last week they announced Springbok tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will be prolonging his long service at the franchise and this week it emerged that the usually free-running Dayimani will remained docked in Cape Town.
Dayimani will stay until at least 2025.
That he has been offered an extension is one of the feel-good stories at the franchise. Dayimani moved from Johannesburg to the city of his birth in 2021 but not before convincing Stormers head coach John Dobson that he was worth it.
The Stormers had an oversupply of loose forwards but Dobson almost reluctantly agreed to have a look at Dayimani. He didn't regret it. The former Lions tearaway No 8 got game time on the side of the scrum but took to his new role with alacrity.
Unsurprisingly he packed a punch in the wider channels and combined well with the Stormers outside backs without abdicating responsibility in the tighter exchanges.
He was a leading figure as the Stormers surged to an inaugural URC crown.
This season he has excelled at the back of the scrum when regular No 8 Evan Roos was out injured. He hasn't just given the Stormers an extra gear, but he's brought a new dimension.
“Hacjivah is a special player who brings something completely unique to our team, so we couldn’t be happier to have him extend his contract with us,” Dobson said.
“He keeps everyone on their toes on and off the field and is already a crowd favourite at the stadium, so we expect that to grow even further in the seasons ahead.”
Dayimani who has already seen his game grow in leaps and bounds in the Cape wants to continue extending his range.
“The team environment here is incredible, everyone involved is able to be themselves and express themselves, which is really important to me.
“There is still so much that we can achieve together and I really want to be part of that, so I couldn’t be happier to extend my contract,” he said.
