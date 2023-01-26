Two PSL matches are also scheduled for that Friday. Swallows play Richards Bay, while Maritzburg United clash with AmaZulu.
The Sharks’ clash against the Stormers was given an earlier kickoff slot on the Saturday to avoid competing for eye balls that may be more invested in the kickoff of the Six Nations later that afternoon. Wales play Ireland at 4.15pm, while England meet Scotland at 6.45pm.
It is unlikely the Sharks and the Stormers would be swinging from the chandeliers at the prospect of another 2pm kickoff in the Durban heat. Both have commitments away in the URC this weekend, the former clashing with Ulster in Belfast on Friday, while the Stormers have a meeting in Edinburgh.
Meanwhile, the Sharks’ postponed round six match against Ulster has been rescheduled for February 25 (2pm). The Lions who also had their round six match postponed, will now clash with Glasgow Warriors on the same day at 4.20pm.
Sharks and Stormers vie another day amid conflicting TV schedule
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
It may have retained its round one status but the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers in Durban has been pushed back a second time.
The match, which was rescheduled for Friday February 3, will now take place at 2pm a day later.
SuperSport, has a clash on their schedule and have had organisers change the date of the match.
That is a particularly busy Friday for the broadcaster, who apart from having a bumper schedule face some logistical challenges.
They will have production teams at the Wanderers for the Joburg Super Kings’ SA20 cricket clash against the Paarl Royals, as well as Kingsmead where Durban’s Super Giants take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
