Finally, a silver lining for Stormers

It has been a bleak week for the Stormers, but a silver lining appeared with the news that No. 8 Evan Roos had not sustained the season-ending injury that was initially feared.

Coach John Dobson gave a less than rosy prognosis of the injury Roos sustained when he was cleared from a ruck by Ulster's Duane Vermeulen and Nick Timoney in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ravenhill last Friday.

The coach said he'd be surprised if the Bok No. 8 played for the Stormers again this season. However, it would appear Roos may be ready by the time the URC play-offs start in the first week in May.

“He's got some damage on his MCL [medial collateral ligament], but the ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] is intact, so that means he'll hopefully be back for the start of the play-offs or a little bit earlier,” explained assistant coach Dawie Snyman.