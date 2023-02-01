Rugby

‘I was in a dark space,’ says Bulls loose forward Carr on losing job at Wasps

01 February 2023 - 11:14
Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr during the United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Sharks Hollywoodbets Kings Park on December 31 2022 in Durban.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Springbok and Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr has spoken about the nightmare that plunged him into a “dark space” when he lost his job as English club Wasps went under administration late last year.

When Wasps' management was taken over for failing to repay a debt of £35m (R750m) to their bondholders, Carr and fellow South Africans Vincent Koch, Burger Odendaal and Francois Hougaard lost their contracts at the club.

“Wasps went bankrupt and I was made redundant,” Carr told My Voice, which recounts the journeys of United Rugby Championship (URC) players.

“Like so many South Africans who have been through the same, I was devastated and didn’t know where to turn or what to do next. Just like that, overnight, I went from living my dream to a nightmare.

“Anybody who has lost their job knows the feeling and I wouldn’t wish it upon any rugby player to have to go through that. It was the lowest point of my career, it was the first time something like that happened to me and my family.

“You wake up in the morning with this dark cloud hanging over you and this frustration. I was calling agents trying to figure out what is going on and what my next move could be.

“The problem was it happened at the start of the season and the other English Premiership clubs had already spent their budgets on players. So suddenly you’re facing a situation where it feels like all the doors are closed.

“It’s the beginning of the season and you are ready to give your best, and then there’s just no opportunity.”

With his future hanging in the balance, Carr was under pressure and did not know how he was going to provide for his family.



