Bulls and Bok wing Moodie's star in even higher orbit

“I couldn't formally tell anyone yet,” he recalled. “The [team announcement] press conference was only on the Tuesday, so I had to keep quiet about it when I was speaking to my parents and my brother. With all the excitement building up, I had to suppress it a bit.”
Moodie explained he tried to stay focused and in the moment. “Once you touch the ball for the first time you feel at home and everything just clicks. The emotions and the nerves go away. It was special to top it off with a try as well.
“It was very special and a memory I will forever keep close to my heart,” said the strapping wing.
His rise has been meteoric, especially when you consider he was still at school when a large contingent of his teammates lifted the World Cup in 2019. “I was very star-struck. But you are there to do a job.”
What makes his rise even more extraordinary is that he didn't play the game in matric, and when the Bulls snapped him up he was playing outside centre.
“It is very good of them to take a chance on me. I wasn't really known from school, so I had to prove myself in each game, each training session.
Thankfully, as a 20-year-old, Canan Moodie has time on his side. When he goes to the mall back home in Paarl, the Bulls and Springbok wing has to factor in the prospect of being recognised. It's time he doesn't mind sharing.
Moodie, who has scooped SA Rugby's Young Player of the Year award for 2022, has had to make a few life adjustments since he so marvellously rose to the occasion on Test debut in Sydney last year.
He made a dream try-scoring debut that helped propel the Springboks to victory and admits he still feels a tingle.
“I get goosebumps again just thinking about it. It was a very special and emotional week,” said Moodie, who added he was told upon arrival on the Sunday, six days before the Test, he would be a starter.
“It worked out really well for me to be seen by coach Jake [White], getting a senior cap and the rest is history.”
White has been hugely complimentary of Moodie, suggesting he's the best player he's coached. His journey to Pretoria is a roundabout one. His high school coach at Boland Agricultural College, Oloff Bergh, put him in touch with Nollis Marais, one of the coaches at the Bulls.
Moodie credits his brother, Keanu, as the biggest influence on his career.
“He always pushed me to go past my limits. He push me to be better and go harder. When times were tough he supported me.
“We always had this dream that we are going to make it and be successful, and we worked hard every day. A lot of sacrifices had to be made, but at the end of the day it all worked out.”
