Stormers are showing they're not a 'one-season wonder': Dobson
Image: David Gibson/Fotosport/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
The Stormers thrashed the Sharks 46-19 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Kings Park on Saturday without some of their key players. Coach John Dobson attributed their success to depth in the squad.
The Stormers impressed away from home despite coach Dobson not having the quality of key players like Evan Roos, Damian Willemse, Salmaan Moerat, Deon Fourie, Hacjivah Dayimani, Jean-Luc du Plessis and Angelo Davids.
The Stormers remain on course for a possible home playoff after registering their ninth victory in the URC in the only game played this weekend.
The result ensured the Capetonians remain in second place with five rounds of pool matches left, trailing leaders Leinster by 11 points but with a seven-point buffer between them and third-placed Ulster.
“We won URC in our first year and our main task this season is to make sure we are sustainable. I said this before the start of the season that we don’t want to be a one-season wonder,” Dobson said.
“Key to playing in three competitions if you include the Currie Cup, is to create depth in the squad. Our mindset has changed and a while ago it would have been devastation if Roos or Dayimani were out of this game.
Stormers crush hapless Sharks to earn URC bonus point win in Durban
“The original plan was actually to rest Manie this week but things went wrong with Jean-Luc out, we selected him again, but he does need a bit of a break. We need to create more depth and we can’t rely on him all the time.
“He made some mistakes today but these things happen. You can put a robotic No 10 [on the field] and it will probably be safer. But in terms of how the Stormers want to play, Manie is the guy.
“I am excited with what Jean-Luc can do. Libbok was fantastic in terms of opening things up. The first try that he played a part in set the tone for the game and it was instrumental.
“We have created some depth but we have a bit to go in some areas. You would have seen last weekend in Belfast with the backs, where we need to do a bit of work in terms of managing our depth there.
“In the forwards, we really have some nice depth in some positions and I am very happy with that.”
Dobson was also full of praise for flyhalf Manie Libbok who returned with 19 points from a try, four conversions and two penalties.
