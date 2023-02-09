Rugby

Fouche's studs rooted in the Cape with the Stormers

09 February 2023 - 16:33
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Neethling Fouche of the Stormers on the rampage against the Scarlets in a URC match in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cast in the role of understudy, there has, to his credit, been little understated about Stormers tighthead prop Neethling Fouche.

He has done almost as much talking off the field as on it and so impressed have the Stormers been with his performances they offered him a three-year contract extension.

Fouche has accepted. He can continue to be in full voice for the Stormers while his direct opponents are consigned to cries in the dark.

The 30-year-old has done much of his work in the shadow of more celebrated Frans Malherbe, but he has carved a niche that has garnered a growing group of admirers.

While Malherbe, a long time king of the castle at the Stormers, has been on perennial Bok duty, Fouche, who now boasts 46 caps for the Stormers, has more than held the fort. His reputation as a scrummager of repute has grown over the past few years and to suggest he still operates in the shadow of Malherbe would be a huge disservice.

Unlike the taciturn Malherbe, Fouche is affable, always, like in the scrum, on the quick draw.

Having spent the past six years in the Stormers' set-up Fouche has become a vital cog in the team's tight five.

He will help anchor the Stormers' scrum for some time to come and is only too pleased to be digging his studs into familiar turf.

“There is nowhere I would rather be playing rugby and there is a lot to be excited about as a member of this squad.

How fortunate we are to play rugby for a living. I want to keep challenging myself to hit the highest standards possible while enjoying what I do, and wherever that leads me I’ll be happy,” he said.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said it is fantastic to have Fouche signed on for the prime of his career.

Neethling has worked hard on his game over the past six years and we have seen the results. He brings a lot to the team in every aspect of the game. His basics are sound and he is as physical as they come, but also has a good rugby brain, which is so valuable.

We are looking forward to seeing where Neethling can go in what is usually the prime period for players in his position,” he said.

