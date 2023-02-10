The local body has not received communication from World Rugby on the matter. Last week it partly explained its decision to withdraw the invitation.
“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC (International Olympic Committee),” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.
It remains to be seen if the Heat, which has been replaced by the Mexican Rhinos, will pursue the matter fully.
The Mzansi Challenge is a third-tier competition that kicks off on March 24. It features Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Windhoek Draught Welwitschias (Namibia) and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining local provinces the Leopards, Valke, Boland Kavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles.
Saru gets government thumbs up after withdrawing Tel Aviv Heat invitation
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The department of sport, arts and culture (DSAC) has supported SA Rugby’s decision to withdraw an invitation to Tel Aviv Heat to play in the inaugural Mzansi Challenge.
“The DSAC has noted the response to the decision to withdraw the invitation to the Tel Aviv Heat rugby team on grounds of safety,” it said on its website, adding: “The DSAC supports SA Rugby’s decision to ensure a safe environment for its tournaments.”
The Israel-based team was scheduled to compete in the event with four other international teams and six South African provinces from next month. However, it was advised last Friday that the invitation had been withdrawn.
This week a report emerged suggesting a legal submission had been lodged with World Rugby for an apparent breach of its constitution by SA Rugby. The submission was said to accuse SA Rugby of discrimination.
WATCH | Ex-Bok wins chase as would-be thief butchers it
The local body has not received communication from World Rugby on the matter. Last week it partly explained its decision to withdraw the invitation.
“We have listened to the opinions of important stakeholder groups and have taken this decision to avoid the likelihood of the competition becoming a source of division, notwithstanding the fact that Israel is a full member of World Rugby and the IOC (International Olympic Committee),” said Mark Alexander, president of the South African Rugby Union.
It remains to be seen if the Heat, which has been replaced by the Mexican Rhinos, will pursue the matter fully.
The Mzansi Challenge is a third-tier competition that kicks off on March 24. It features Diables (Spain), Simbas (Kenya), Windhoek Draught Welwitschias (Namibia) and Goshawks (Zimbabwe) joining local provinces the Leopards, Valke, Boland Kavaliers, Eastern Province, Border Bulldogs and SWD Eagles.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Ex-Bok wins chase as would-be thief butchers it
LIAM DEL CARME | Planning too far ahead can create its own pitfalls
Fouche's studs rooted in the Cape with the Stormers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos