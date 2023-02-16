White finds the bitter pill of defeat hard to swallow, particularly against the Stormers, as evidenced in the aftermath of last year's URC final in Cape Town.
Though this is the first game he physically returns to the job, be sure this clash has occupied his mind well before he was discharged.
He will no doubt have cast his thoughts to why his team came up short against their traditional rivals in recent times. The Bulls tend to see red when confronted by the Stormers' blue and white and it will perhaps serve them best to focus less on the identity of their opponents and stick to the disciplines that have, at times, made them such a force in the URC this season.
The Bulls have scored the second most points and tries in this year's competition. On both counts the Stormers aren't far behind.
The Bulls will need to spend their time on the front foot on Saturday, less concerned about eventual outcomes but reside in the moment. The Stormers, the URC champs, will almost certainly deliver a spirited defence.
“When you play the Bulls you don’t need much motivation, it’s always massive,” the Stormers' fit-again hooker Scarra Ntubeni noted.
The same applies the other way. This, after all, isn't just about the players.
Bulls and Stormers coaches White and Dobson driven by differences
The South African teams go into the URC clash with more than bragging rights at stake
Image: Gallo Images
As much as the Stormers and the Bulls harbour the overriding desire to solidify top four positions in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, there is a strong undercurrent of their respective coaches not wanting to yield to the other.
Jake White and John Dobson will both protest that the occasion is not about them, and it isn't, but it is hard to ignore their claws well out banter before and after their previous derby clashes.
They are not cut from the same cloth. The one is a weathered, itinerant coach whose players are pointed to the “winning way”, or the highway, while the other allows his players to revel in the history and identity of a province in which he is deeply rooted.
The last time they clashed was two days before Christmas and there was no prospect of a late card in the mail to coincide with Santa's descent.
The Stormers prevailed 37-27 in Cape Town and will march to Pretoria armed with the knowledge that they're gone unbeaten in all four URC matches they've played against the Bulls. That is a hard to digest stat for the Bulls.
The last time they tasted success over the Stormers was in the Rainbow Cup in June 2021.
Equally, the visitors will be aware the Bulls are on a 12-match unbeaten run at home. They have not lost at Loftus since February last year.
The occasion is further ramped up by the return of White after recuperating from abdominal surgery.
He will no doubt bring fiery spice to the occasion. Cornal Hendricks spoke earlier this week of how White's different energy has been felt since his return.
He also noted how the World Cup-winning coach is always a step ahead of them and the opposition.
Bulls against Stormers will come down to fine margins, says Werner Kruger
