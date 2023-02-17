The comedian will perform in Pretoria in the coming days at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino.
“Show one in Cape Town was insane. So much energy and so much love. Holy s**t, you guys were unreal. Johannesburg, you are up next. Let’s go.”
Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup later this year.
In a social media post last month, Kolisi spoke about how his career had limited quality time with his family, which played a part in his decision to make the move.
“Rachel and the children have sacrificed so much throughout my career and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect played a significant part in my decision-making,
“This is an exciting time for my family and I and we'd like to thank everyone for their support.”
Welcome to Mzansi: Kolisi gifts Kevin Hart a Bok jersey on opening night of his SA tour
Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram
Siya Kolisi has welcomed US comedian Kevin Hart to Mzansi by gifting him with a Springbok jersey on the opening night of his tour.
Hart is in the country for his Reality Check tour which kicked off at Grand West in Cape Town this week.
The Springbok captain's wife Rachel shared a picture of the couple hanging out with the funny man.
“Guys! Kevin Hart is an absolute legend! Pretoria, you’re in for a real treat! Thank you for coming to beautiful South Africa.”
The comedian will perform in Pretoria in the coming days at the SunBet Arena at Time Square Casino.
“Show one in Cape Town was insane. So much energy and so much love. Holy s**t, you guys were unreal. Johannesburg, you are up next. Let’s go.”
Kolisi will join French club Racing 92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup later this year.
In a social media post last month, Kolisi spoke about how his career had limited quality time with his family, which played a part in his decision to make the move.
“Rachel and the children have sacrificed so much throughout my career and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family, which is something I have longed for, and this prospect played a significant part in my decision-making,
“This is an exciting time for my family and I and we'd like to thank everyone for their support.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
WATCH | Representation, family and community: Inside the Siya Kolisi doccie
WATCH | 'You give people something to smile about': Siya Kolisi's beautiful message to SA20 team
Sharks about to enter deep water
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos