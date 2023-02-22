Rugby

Bulls coach Jake White happy to see Manie Libbok flourish at the Stormers

22 February 2023 - 16:16
Bulls coach Jake White is happy to see Manie Libbok performing well for the Stormers.
Bulls coach Jake White is happy to see Manie Libbok performing well for the Stormers.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Bulls coach Jake White is not eating humble pie. Instead he is happy Springbok flyhalf Manie Libbok has found form with the Stormers.

Libbok was rendered surplus to requirements by White at Loftus but has used the move away from Pretoria to revive his career with eye-catching performances for the Stormers.

With Elton Jantjies out of favour due to off-field issues, Libbok’s name has been bandied about for Springbok selection for the upcoming international season that includes the World Cup in France in September and October.

He has tasted international rugby, having made his debut as a substitute against France last year, and if he continues with his red hot form there is little doubt he will add to his three Bok caps.

As he continues to impress for the Stormers under coach John Dobson, White said he is happy to see him flourish away from Loftus.

“When I look at him, he is playing well, and he wins the game for them,” White said.

“It’s almost like he loves playing against the Bulls because he has played well against us every time. It is almost like it is his way of showing me we should have kept him at the Bulls.

“I can mention names like Rudolf Straeuli, Hannes Strydom, Gavin Johnson, Johnny Roux and the list goes on and on. Those guys all left Northern Transvaal to go to the Lions under Kitch Christie, and they all became Word Cup winners.

‘He looked like a Bok again,’ says Bulls coach Jake White on Sbu Nkosi’s return

Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi's notable return to competitive rugby impressed Bulls coach Jake White even though the Pretoria team lost their United ...
Sport
3 days ago

“Sometimes that’s what happens — some players leave the franchise and they get a chance to play at another franchise and play well.”

In a tongue-in-cheek response, White said maybe Libbok must thank him for letting him go.

“Maybe he should thank me for releasing him because at least now he is playing well and he wouldn’t be playing for us because we had Morné Steyn, Chris Smith and Johan Goosen.

“Sometimes you have to make a call and sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong. Sometimes a player needs a change of environment.

“I have seen many players go from here to another place and not play well. I have also seen guys come to us and play well. I am not taking anything away from him; he is playing really good rugby at the moment.

“Whatever they are doing with him at the Stormers is working. He seems to gel nicely with that backline, he seems to gel nicely with either Warrick Gelant or Clayton Blommetjies at ‘15’.”

READ MORE

Issues plaguing Durban, KZN and SA give Sharks’ US investors pause

Marco Masotti excited despite distinct challenges facing URC franchises
Sport
19 hours ago

‘He looked like a Bok again,’ says Bulls coach Jake White on Sbu Nkosi’s return

Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi's notable return to competitive rugby impressed Bulls coach Jake White even though the Pretoria team lost their United ...
Sport
3 days ago

Stormers continue dominance over Bulls with narrow win at Loftus

The margins are usually tight when these two great rivals meet.
Sport
3 days ago

Ulster strong without internationals, says Sharks’ Rohan Janse van Rensburg

Sharks centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg expects Ulster to be strong opponents despite missing their international stars for the United Rugby ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Hard to please Sharks boss Powell seeking improvement

The hard to please side of Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell was on display after his team comprehensively outplayed the Lions 29-7 in their ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'You can start with the skopo' — Pitso Mosimane shares 'post-match meal in ... Soccer
  2. ‘Chiefs have bigger problems than Zwane’ — Fans react to defeat by Arrows Soccer
  3. Revealed: Revived Man Utd star Jadon Sancho turned to Benni McCarthy for help Soccer
  4. Multichoice to take action against those 'stealing' PSL content Sport
  5. ‘I understand their frustrations’: Arthur Zwane on being booed by Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...