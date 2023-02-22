Bulls coach Jake White happy to see Manie Libbok flourish at the Stormers

He has tasted international rugby, having made his debut as a substitute against France last year, and if he continues with his red hot form there is little doubt he will add to his three Bok caps.

As he continues to impress for the Stormers under coach John Dobson, White said he is happy to see him flourish away from Loftus.

“When I look at him, he is playing well, and he wins the game for them,” White said.

“It’s almost like he loves playing against the Bulls because he has played well against us every time. It is almost like it is his way of showing me we should have kept him at the Bulls.

“I can mention names like Rudolf Straeuli, Hannes Strydom, Gavin Johnson, Johnny Roux and the list goes on and on. Those guys all left Northern Transvaal to go to the Lions under Kitch Christie, and they all became Word Cup winners.