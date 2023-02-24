Rugby

Dobson remains anchored in the Cape

Stormers coach agrees to a deal that keeps him in place until 2027

24 February 2023 - 14:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Stormers coach John Dobson is thrilled to remain in charge of the team until 2027.
Image: Eddie Keogh (Getty Images)

John Dobson will remain in charge of the Stormers until at least 2027.

Dobson concluded a contract extension that should stretch his time at the franchise to 17 years should he remain in the job full term.

He joined the Western Province Rugby structures in 2010 and has worked his way up the ranks — meeting success along the way.

He won the national championship with WP U21 before being appointed head coach of the senior team in 2015. The team went on to win the Currie Cup in 2017.

He was appointed Stormers head coach in 2020 and quickly met success in the inaugural United Rugby Championship in 2022.

Dobson, who has WP Rugby in his DNA, is a proponent of the free spirited way the game is played in the Cape. Not that the Stormers throw the ball around without due consideration because they also have a well-developed kicking game.

Dobson has been keen to develop talent from within, which is reflected in his playing group and coaching comrades.

What made the Stormers' success even more remarkable last season was Dobson's ability to shield his players from the off-field drama that afflicted the franchise. Boardroom turmoil and financial mismanagement led to WP being placed under SA Rugby administration.

Dobson helped the players, who at times wondered whether they were going to get paid at the end of the month, focused.

Despite the challenges, he is thrilled to continue his job.

I grew up in Cape Town as part of a rugby family, so this is a dream job for me and I wouldn’t want to coach anywhere else,” he said. It is hard to imagine him in different colours.

I have been lucky to be surrounded by an outstanding coaching and support team and I am excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.

This is a special place and we have a real connection with the people who support this team, which makes this such a stimulating and rewarding environment.

The structures we have set up and the continuous stream of talent coming through in the region will hopefully combine to put this team where it should be among the best in the world,” he said.

