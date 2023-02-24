Lions change things up for Glasgow

These are lean times for the Lions. The men who select the team even made a meal of the team announcement on Thursday before unveiling the side to play Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship (URC) a day later.
On Friday the team to play the Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday was finally announced and showed three changes to the side that went down to the Sharks last week.
Scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is back in the starting line-up at the expense of Morne van den Berg who did not play with the authority he is capable of against the Sharks. Halfback partner Gianni Lombard, however, earned a reprieve after his misdemeanours in the same game.
Francke Horn, the team's go-to No 8, is back in the starting line-up after spending considerable time on the sidelines, while much talked about flank Ruan Venter moves into the second row in the place of a weary Willem Alberts.
Venter agreed to play despite the death of his father earlier in the week.
“It is nice to have Francke back,” said scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys. “He was our settled No 8. He adds to our attack and set piece. He is a good line-out option. He brings a different strength on the fringes. He's a smart player.”
The defeat against the Sharks has put more pressure on the Lions who are seeking to snap a four-match losing sequence in the URC. Their last win in the URC came in early December.
Their record has become a topic of hot debate as details emerged of how their shoestring budget caught up with them on tour.
However, seasoned prop Ruan Dreyer, who has been through distinct highs and lows at the franchise, said it is up to the players to write new headlines.
“This is a good challenge for us. We had a meeting to set ourselves the goal that it is about the players. We have to make the best of every game. Our future is in our own hands. We have to put in good performances.”
Redelinghuys is a man of to-the-point, coherent thought and he was also drawn into the debate of how the Lions can improve their fortunes.
“Rugby is quite a simple game, isn't it, if you do well in the set pieces. We felt we did well at the start of most games but then we lost the momentum and the dominance. Then we start making mistakes and then the score reflects something different to what we feel. For us it is about putting up an 80-minute performance.”
The Lions team to play Glasgow Warriors is — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, Jaco Kriel; Ruben Schoeman, Ruan Venter; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Morne Brandon, Rhynardt Rijnsburger, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Delport, Ruhan Straeuli; Morne van den Berg, Rynhardt Jonker, Andries Coetzee.
