Captain Marius Louw was also called upon to explain why the Lions dug deeper against the Glaswegians.
“We knew we had tripped up in the second half in matches this season. The players knew we had to bring our part.
“In training we made sure we finished opportunities. We took that into the game and our execution in the game was better, though in the second half we left a few out there.”
Moreover, against a team that relishes holding onto the ball, the Lions had to be assertive in their first-time tackling. They closed down space quickly and largely neutralised the visitors' attacks.
Van Rooyen was particularly impressed with Ruben Schoeman's elasticity in the line-out.
In their review of the game the Lions, however, will have to look at their discipline. What makes the win more remarkable is that they lost Quan Horn and Edwill van der Merwe temporarily with yellow cards, while Ruan Dreyer had the misfortune of seeing red for a reckless intervention at a ruck.
“It is never ideal,” captain Marius Louw said. “But I think it shows how desperate one is. There are definitely ways to control it.”
Overall, though, the win came as timely boost for the Lions who take on the Bulls in Pretoria next weekend.
“There are lots of positives we can take from this. Getting confidence back was important,” Van Rooyen said.
“Our [poor] record against South African teams will probably get spoken about this week. We know we have to fix that. There is momentum and positiveness we can take out of this game.”
Van Rooyen lauds team’s effort after Lions give best with backs to the wall
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen agreed his team's 35-24 win over Glasgow Warriors was their best of the season.
The Lions went into their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park under immense pressure having recorded just one win in their last seven matches. The franchise also drew unwanted headlines amid rumours the coaching staff had lost the confidence of the players and the financial hardship and poor planning they endured on their recent tour.
The Lions, however, put all that behind them as they delivered a gutsy performance, running Glasgow ragged at times.
Coach Ivan van Rooyen intimated, though, the Lions were not as down in the dumps as many made them out to be.
“With respect, I don't think we were 20 points worse than the Sharks and we weren't 30 points worse than Munster,” he said.
“Our finishing was a lot better [against Glasgow]. While we showed fighting spirit for maybe 60 minutes in the last two games, it was 80 in this one. Everything considered I agree [it was perhaps the best performance of the season].”
The coach explained the performance was born from some frank discussions in the build-up.
“We had one or two good conversations in the week about how we between the four white lines can show how much this means to us.
“I'm really proud of the players. Their effort was special. I'm also relieved to win at home against a quality side.”
Going into the game under the cosh seemed to galvanise the home team but there was also some poignant consideration. “If there was emotion it was probably for Ruan Venter and what his family went through this week,” the coach said about the forward who lost his father last week.
