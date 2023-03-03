Rugby

Stormers make six changes for Sharks

Victory for the Cape side will complete clean sweep over SA opposition in URC

03 March 2023 - 13:03
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Deon Fourie will lead the Stormers in their URC clash against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)

The lead-up to this match has been characterised by off the field distraction, but the Stormers will do well to keep their eye on the prize.

Victory over the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday will mean a clean sweep of victories against South African opposition in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Last year when they won the title they lost to the Lions and drew a game against the Sharks.

An unblemished record against their local rivals will be a tremendous confidence booster as they head towards the knockout stages of the competition.

The hosts captained by Deon Fourie have made six changes to their starting team. Scrumhalf Paul de Wet and right-wing Angelo Davids find themselves back in the starting team.

With Gary Porter ruled out with concussion, Ernst van Rhyn comes into the second row, while prop Ali Vermaak and hooker Joseph Dweba are in the front row, and Ben-Jason Dixon will pack down as blindside flank.

We are excited to see what the players coming in can do. Everyone is up for what should be another hard-fought South African derby,” said head coach John Dobson.

The Sharks will be smarting after their defeat to Ulster in Durban last weekend. They yielded to a smarter, more organised team and they may well find similar foes in the Stormers, who also won in Durban earlier in the campaign.

The seventh placed Sharks are yet to seal their place in the top eight. Defeat in Cape Town won't necessarily spell disaster.

In their remaining league matches the Sharks are away to the Scarlets, and they host Benetton before taking on Munster in Durban. Victory in two of those matches should secure them safe passage to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile the Lions, as expected, have had to make amendments to their side to play the Bulls.

Prop Ruan Dreyer, who was red carded after coming on as a substitute last week against Glasgow Warriors, will have to serve a three-week suspension.

Willem Alberts returns to the Lions' second row, while Ruan Venter reverts to flank.

Stormers team to play the Sharks — Clayton Blommetjies; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Marcell Theunissen, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Ruben van Heerden, Ernst van Rhyn; Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Brok Harris, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Willie Engelbrecht; Herschel Jantjies, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg.

Lions team to play the Bulls — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Ruben Schoeman, Willem Alberts; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Morne Brandon, Rhynhardt Rijnsburger, Ruan Smith, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns; Morne van den Berg, Rynhardt Jonker, Andries Coetzee.

