Rugby

Lions reign supreme in Jukskei derby as Bulls continue to falter

04 March 2023 - 19:14 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT LOFTUS
The Lions team celebrate as they win the match by 4 points during the United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on March 04, 2023.
The Lions team celebrate as they win the match by 4 points during the United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on March 04, 2023.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

The pieces are not quite fitting in place yet for the Bulls and their coach Jake White.  

They suffered their third consecutive United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat with this 29-25 loss to the Lions at Loftus on Saturday afternoon which has dealt a blow to their play-off chances. 

For most of the tournament, the Bulls have blown hot and cold and inconsistency reared its ugly head again as they lost to this lowly placed Lions side that has struggled all season. 

After losses to the Scarlets and the Stormers, the Bulls were expected to return to winning ways but they were stunned at home by the Lions who have moved to 11th spot on the standings. 

The Lions came into this match under pressure with only one win from their last five outings but they have refreshed their faint hopes of making it to the play-offs. 

LIAM DEL CARME | Dark clouds or a storm in a teacup at WP Rugby?

Some of the dissidents that were kicked into touch when Saru placed WP Rugby under administration want to re-emerge
Sport
1 day ago

The opening 20 minutes of the match belonged to the Lions as they raced to a 17-point lead as a result of two tries by Edwill van der Merwe and Sanele Nohamba. 

 The first touchdown of the match was administered by Van der Merwe after he was released on the left wing and Nohamba increased their lead after he caught the Bulls defence napping with a clever tap and go.  

The home side got two tries from Wandisile Simelane and Sbu Nkosi but the most impressive performer of the first half was Nohamba who went to the break with a personal tally of 18 points from one try, three penalties and two conversions.  

 A few minutes after the break, Simelane registered his second try after he received a clever pass from Sibongile Novuka and the Bulls later went into the lead with a try from Johan Grobbelaar. 

Grobbelaar powered over the white line following a well-constructed rolling maul with Morné Steyn getting his first conversion. 

But the Lions regained their lead with two successive penalties from Nohamba who had a good day with the boot and an overall return of 24 points on the day.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries: Wandisile Simelane (2), Sbu Nkosi, Johan Grobbelaar; Conversions: Morné Steyn (1); Penalties: Morné Steyn (1)  

Lions: Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba; Conversions: Sanele Nohamba (2); Penalties: Sanele Nohamba (5) 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Stormers hold on to dent Sharks' play-offs hopes

The Sharks' soft underbelly invited much scrutiny before this game and it is there where the Stormers inserted the blade and gutted the visitors at ...
Sport
2 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts

The SA Rugby national executive is no longer playing catch-up with its rivals
Sport
1 day ago

Bok coach Nienaber satisfied with progress after team camp in Cape Town

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is satisfied with progress made during the second week of a physical and rugby development camp at which all desired ...
Sport
1 day ago

It’s the picket-plotters who got WP in a pickle, says Saru

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has come out swinging ahead of the planned picket at the United Rugby Championship clash between the Stormers ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘We bring the best out of each other’: Sharks scrumhalf Williams on rivalry with Hendrikse

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams says his healthy rivalry with close friend Jaden Hendrikse has helped bring the best out of them.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. Stay or go? Big name Kaizer Chiefs stars who face an uncertain future Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests