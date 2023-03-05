Rugby

SA Rugby bends Rian Oberholzer’s arm

A permanent CEO will be named once their business restructure is completed

05 March 2023 - 09:59
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Rian Oberholzer has returned as CEO of SA Rugby, a position he held between 1996 and 2003.
Rian Oberholzer has returned as CEO of SA Rugby, a position he held between 1996 and 2003.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Reluctant at first, Rian Oberholzer relented to become South African Rugby's interim CEO.

He will immediately take up the role vacated by Jurie Roux last month.

SA Rugby said in a statement the veteran administrator will remain in place until permanent appointments are made after a business restructure on the completion of a planned private equity investment.

SA Rugby are in protracted talks with CVC Capital Partners to sell between 15% and 20% of its business. The organisation did not provide details of how long that process might take.

In Oberholzer, 62, they have a seasoned administrator who held the job at the helm of SA Rugby between 1996 and 2003.

MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts

The SA Rugby national executive is no longer playing catch-up with its rivals
Sport
2 days ago

He had previously been tournament director of the 1995 Rugby World Cup, was the first CEO of Sanzar (South Africa, New Zealand Australia Rugby) and was instrumental in the establishment of the Super Rugby and Tri-Nations tournaments.

Most recently he was appointed administrator of the Western Province Rugby Football Union by SA Rugby. A replacement for that role will be appointed.

This is an interim role that required someone able to walk in and hit the ground running,” South African Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander said.

The requirements were for an individual who had an excellent understanding of the local rugby landscape and capacity to engage at the Sanzaar, United Rugby Championship and World Rugby level.

This is well-trodden ground for Rian, and we are fortunate he was in a position to accept our approach.”

SA Rugby can profit from drastic intervention

Concern is growing that SA Rugby may not be able to dig themselves out of a financial hole unless drastic interventions are made.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Oberholzer also served on the council of the then International Rugby Board (now World Rugby) and was director of Rugby World Cup Ltd. He has run his own sports marketing and events companies since departing SA Rugby.

Alexander reaffirmed the contemplated private equity investment would lead to the establishment of a new commercial structure that would create two entities requiring CEOs. Once that process neared completion, recruitment would begin for those roles.

The completion of the proposed equity transaction will trigger new appointments,” said Alexander. “Appointing a single individual on a permanent basis right now would be unfair until the roles and responsibilities as well as the terms and conditions for the new positions have been finalised on completion of the equity transaction.”

Oberholzer said: “My role is to give leadership to the operational team and guide them in delivering the strategic objectives that have already been determined by the executive council.”

Oberholzer who at the start of the year said he had been approached but was not interested in the position said it was a surprise to find himself back in the role. “The business is well founded — despite some current short-term challenges — and it is an exciting time to be involved with a Rugby World Cup around the corner,” said Oberholzer.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Roux departs SA Rugby, but jury still out

It comes, perhaps, as little surprise that Jurie Roux has left SA Rugby 'like a thief in the night'.
Sport
1 month ago

Equity partners will help source new SA Rugby boss

The appointment of SA Rugby's new CEO is inextricably linked to the equity deal it is brokering with CVC Capital Partners.
Sport
1 month ago

Bok coach Nienaber satisfied with progress after team camp in Cape Town

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is satisfied with progress made during the second week of a physical and rugby development camp at which all desired ...
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Dark clouds or a storm in a teacup at WP Rugby?

Some of the dissidents that were kicked into touch when Saru placed WP Rugby under administration want to re-emerge
Sport
2 days ago

Morne Steyn leaves rugby a master of the game

Morne Steyn’s longevity, consistency and accuracy off the kicking tee has been remarkable.
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Kumnandi ekhaya’ ... ‘I'm not sure about that’ — Motsepe’s wife ... Soccer
  2. Crisis at Sundowns? Mbule and Jali allegedly arrive drunk at training Soccer
  3. Why Lucas Radebe’s mom was unimpressed when he became a star at Leeds Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts Sport
  5. Former Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila retires from coaching Soccer

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests