Jake White insists fate of URC playoff spot is in Bulls’ hands
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Bulls coach Jake White has maintained their United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs destiny remains firmly in their own hands despite having suffered three consecutive losses.
The Bulls lost 29-25 to the Lions at Loftus on Saturday, adding to the defeat to Lyon in the Heineken Champions Cup to make it four defeats on the spin in all competitions.
"We must keep making the players understand it will turn. The one thing about sport I enjoy is that it is a circle and it goes around," White said.
"This is one of those seasons where we have to stay positive because this thing will turn.
“ Last year the Stormers lost to Benetton and went on to win the competition. We have three games left in the competition and we have to make sure we play as well as we can.
“We have made it tough for ourselves because Leinster and Munster are two big teams to play against, but if we win those three remaining matches we will be in the playoffs.
“We have our destiny in our own hands. What we don’t want to do is get to the last weekend needing people to beat other people for us to make the playoffs."
White said in sport sometimes it's the "bounce of the ball" that is the difference between winning and losing.
“The bottom line is that you are judged by results. I was reading something by Vince Lombardi and this result is measured as a loss. We can’t afford any more losses, we have to win and that is how the measurement is for me.
"We want to be a winning team and a winning province and the measurement is that we failed the test against the Lions. We are disappointed and we are probably embarrassed because we had enough to win the game, but it happens.
"I don’t want to sound as though I accept it but we must sit collectively because I can’t wave a wand and get it right. One thing we need is to be positive because there is a lot of rugby left to be played.
“Some seasons you get it right and some seasons you don’t. Two years ago Liverpool played in the Champions League final and won the English Premier League but now they are struggling.
“Has Jürgen Klopp lost his touch? Sometimes it goes like that; the ball bounces differently, one or two calls don’t go your way, but we just have to keep working and preparing like we do.”
