Lions to field some of their mane men in Currie Cup

Competition's cellar dwellers last year will have their claws out

07 March 2023 - 13:52
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Sanele Nohamba bagged 24 points for the Lions against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday.
Image: Johan Rynners (Gallo Images)

The Lions want to avoid being caught short again in the Currie Cup and will deploy their resources more equitably in this season's competition.

The Lions, and their opponents in the opening round on Saturday at Ellis Park, Western Province, occupied last and second last place on the points table last season. They then took a more developmental approach in their selections and it showed, particularly in the case of the Lions who won just two of their 12 matches.

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen said the Currie Cup team under Mziwakhe Nkosi will take a very different approach this year.

“Some of the guys will play against WP. Some of the others will play the weekend after against the Pumas,” said Van Rooyen about his front-line players who usually do duty in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

“For these two weeks the guys who are short on game time should get a crack. It is good for everyone to play.

“Players like Morne Brandon, Ruan Smith, Jarod Cairns all played their way back into the team through Currie Cup warm-up games. It is a lot better to play than to train. We want the whole squad to play.”

He added that centre Manny Rass should be available for selection should he be required on Saturday. “He looked sore. It looks like an AC [anterior cruciate ligament]. He'll have to go for scans. It looks a little swollen but he should be OK.”

The coach is also holding out hope the Lions will have flank Jaco Kriel, lock Reinhard Nothnagel Darrien Landsberg fit for their trip to Benetton in the URC later this month.

In the meantime the Currie Cup provides them the platform to bring some players up to speed, while giving others a breather.

“It's been relatively tough the last three weeks with preparation and physicality,” Van Rooyen conceded.

“You want to play but it is an opportunity for some broken bodies to heal. We will release a few guys to play Currie Cup.

“This week we will train Currie Cup vs URC and next week URC vs Currie Cup. It is important for us to stay sharp even if we are not playing.”

Backs to the wall mindset does it for Lions

Daring win at Loftus keeps their faint hope of reaching the URC top eight alive
Sport
1 day ago

He concedes, however, that the URC team may have been better off continuing the momentum they built over the last few weeks with wins over Glasgow Warriors and away to the Bulls, which snapped a 10-match losing sequence in derby matches.

His team has played with more confidence. No 8 Francke Horn has made a huge difference since returning from injury and has helped bring balance to a back row that also contains the bang in form Emmanuel Tshituka and towering tyro Ruan Venter.

“If your surname is Tshituka in South Africa  you're a super-athlete,” Van Rooyen said. “What is nice to see about 'Manu' is his ability to apply different skill sets in different positions and scenarios.

“He has really improved in that department. He is a freakish athlete and we know he gets around the park. His point of difference is in the collision, in the ruck, in defence.

“He is forming a nice combination with Ruan and Francke. We like versatility — that is the way rugby is heading and you need proper athletes for that.”

Tshituka has had to cover different positions in the Lions' pack.

The coach has been equally impressed with scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba who has taken the last few matches by the scruff of the neck. He argued regular game time has helped turn Nohamba's game around.

“I don't think anybody doubted his ability. Everyone can see the consistency. Yes, there are a few things he has to work on and he's well aware of that.

“We're putting a lot of emphasis on our playmakers and his decision-making is really good now.”

