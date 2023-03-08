Koster expects a fierce battle from the Griffons as he believes they will have a point to prove and are eager to make a statement about being in the top tier.
“We know they have had a long preseason and are going to come out hungry.
“They are going to come out wanting to upset us and wanting to prove something in their first time in the [Premier Division of the] Currie Cup.”
The Sharks will hope Mongalo inspires them to their first Currie Cup title since 2018 when they won it under former coach Robert du Preez Sr.
As a defence coach for the Bulls, Mongalo won the Currie Cup twice in 2020 and 2021 with the Pretoria-based franchise.
He also won the Currie Cup U-19 trophy twice in 2016 and 2017 with the Lions.
“It has been unbelievable [working with Mongalo],” Koster said.
“Coach Joey Mongalo has won the Currie Cup and is a very prestigious coach. He has been around a few unions and he knows what he is talking about.
“Most importantly, he knows how to manage his players and how to get the best out of them. If he backs you, he really does back you, which is what all the players really want. He is straightforward with you.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Sharks centre Koster says Currie Cup an opportunity to show their mettle
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Sharks centre Murray Koster expects youngsters and players who have been on the fringes of the United Rugby Championship (URC) to use the Currie Cup to work their way to top-tier rugby.
The Currie Cup, which has struggled for relevance and is now mostly seen as a development league, will make its return this weekend with some changes.
The competition that used to be a seven-team tournament will have eight teams running for top honours after the addition of the Welkom-based Griffons, who won last season’s First Division.
Having the tournament running parallel with the URC, Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup, where the top five South African franchises — the Stormers, Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs — are participating, has watered-down the local competition.
Lions to field some of their mane men in Currie Cup
Koster, however, said sparks will fly in the competition because it’s still the perfect opportunity for players to gain entry into the URC.
“For me, as a player, all I want is game time because game time is key,” Koster said on Tuesday.
“And it’s exciting that there are 14 games in a row where there’s an opportunity for you to show what you are made of.
“I’m looking forward to 14 games, hopefully, and I'm sure there’s a lot of guys who have been on the fringes of URC who are looking forward to game time.”
The Sharks get their campaign under way at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (1.30pm) when they host the Griffons. Coach Joey Mongalo will be in charge of the Sharks’ Currie Cup side.
Blitzboks ‘spiralling downwards’: coach Ngcobo after worst finish ever
Koster expects a fierce battle from the Griffons as he believes they will have a point to prove and are eager to make a statement about being in the top tier.
“We know they have had a long preseason and are going to come out hungry.
“They are going to come out wanting to upset us and wanting to prove something in their first time in the [Premier Division of the] Currie Cup.”
The Sharks will hope Mongalo inspires them to their first Currie Cup title since 2018 when they won it under former coach Robert du Preez Sr.
As a defence coach for the Bulls, Mongalo won the Currie Cup twice in 2020 and 2021 with the Pretoria-based franchise.
He also won the Currie Cup U-19 trophy twice in 2016 and 2017 with the Lions.
“It has been unbelievable [working with Mongalo],” Koster said.
“Coach Joey Mongalo has won the Currie Cup and is a very prestigious coach. He has been around a few unions and he knows what he is talking about.
“Most importantly, he knows how to manage his players and how to get the best out of them. If he backs you, he really does back you, which is what all the players really want. He is straightforward with you.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
SA Rugby bends Rian Oberholzer’s arm
‘We bring the best out of each other’: Sharks scrumhalf Williams on rivalry with Hendrikse
Springboks need attack coach to gain edge in the World Cup: Mordt
Stormers make six changes for Sharks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos