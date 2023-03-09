Rugby

Stormers lose out on Weekend Special as he inks multiyear deal with Sharks

09 March 2023 - 18:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks fullback/wing Aphelele Fassi has signed a new deal with the franchise.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Exciting Sharks utility back Aphelele “Weekend Special” Fassi has ended the speculation about his future by signing a new deal with the Durban-based franchise. 

According to media reports, the Stormers tried to lure the fullback, who can also slot in at wing, to join them in December when the Sharks deal expires. 

However, the Sharks have moved swiftly to tie him down to a “multiyear” deal and the player said he was happy to stay in Durban. 

“I’ve loved every single moment here at the Sharks. Durban has been my home ever since I left high school. I’ve spent the past six years at the Sharks and it has been great. The time has come to start a new chapter,” Fassi said in a video shared by the Sharks on social media. 

“I’m proud to announce my contract renewal with the Sharks. Durban is home, this jersey is home.” 

The 25-year-old Springbok star is one of the key players for the Sharks and losing him would have been a setback. 

But bad news is that Fassi will not be available for the remainder of the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup campaigns. He has been ruled out due to an injury suffered in a URC fixture against the Stormers at the weekend. He will be out for at least six weeks. 

