Rugby

Springbok coach Nienaber invites more players for alignment sessions

10 March 2023 - 12:25
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has invited more players to an alignment camp as preparations for the World Cup intensify.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has invited more players to an alignment camp as preparations for the World Cup intensify.
Image: Matt Impey/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has called up eight more players for two-day off-field sessions in Cape Town as they prepare for the international season which includes the World Cup in France later in the year.

Joseph Dweba (hooker), Deon Fourie (utility forward), Marco van Staden (flanker), Evan Roos (No 8), Herschel Jantjies and Grant Williams (scrumhalves), Manie Libbok (flyhalf) and Sbu Nkosi (wing) will be involved in two days of off-field sessions this weekend. 

This comes after 14 players ended their eight-week regeneration block, which included a four-week rest period and a four-week rugby and physical development block. 

“We’ve planned to host alignment sessions — some in person, such as at these two camps, and others online with the overseas-based players — to ensure everyone is on the same page about what is expected of them, where we are as a team and the areas of our game we would like to improve,” said Nienaber. 

MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby

When it come to prestige, history and nostalgia, the Currie Cup still ranks high and is an important breeding ground for top young talent
Sport
18 hours ago

“With the players we are tracking scattered around the country and the world, it means we need to be innovative in the way we interact with them. But the most important factor is we have regular communication with them as we work towards the Rugby World Cup. 

“The players attending the sessions over the weekend have been participating in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC), so we are pleased to have this opportunity to work with them face-to-face.” 

Commenting on the training camp hosted in Cape Town and Stellenbosch in the past three weeks, Nienaber said they achieved their objectives. 

“We were fortunate to have this camp. It was crucial from a rest, rugby and development perspective for the players. 

LIAM DEL CARME | Lions set to fall short of URC play-off spot again

The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are on course to qualify for the top eight
Sport
18 hours ago

“The focus was to develop their physical capabilities and fundamental skills, and the players will now return to their franchises for the closing stages of the Vodacom URC and the Heineken Champions Cup.

“It was excellent in the sense that we had on-field sessions and off-field alignment sessions, which allowed us to analyse where the game is at this point and what we have to work on, and we were pleased to see the collaboration between the coaches and players. 

“We’ll now keep a close eye on how the players kick on from this and implement what they learnt at franchise level,” he said. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bok coach Nienaber satisfied with progress after team camp in Cape Town

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is satisfied with progress made during the second week of a physical and rugby development camp at which all desired ...
Sport
6 days ago

Siya Kolisi ready to roll for Springboks again in World Cup year

But cautions the Boks need to better than they were four years ago to win title
Sport
1 week ago

RG Snyman’s return could see Springboks unlock a higher level

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick keen to see dynamic Munster player back in the second row
Sport
1 week ago

Bok coach Jacques Nienaber makes contingency plans for World Cup

As you'd expect, contingencies are high on the list of priorities for the Springbok team's management as they fine tune the squad for their defence ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

MARK KEOHANE | The Currie Cup still has an important place in SA rugby

When it come to prestige, history and nostalgia, the Currie Cup still ranks high and is an important breeding ground for top young talent
Sport
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SuperSport lose fortress Lucas Moripe as PSL bans matches at stadium Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic dies Soccer
  3. Dondol Stars continue killing giants as they knock AmaZulu out of Cup Soccer
  4. 'We have no ego but humility': Mosimane on Al-Ahli Saudi winning five ... Soccer
  5. Middendorp jumping ship to Germany surprised Swallows: Mogashoa Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...