Hanru Sirgel helps Griquas come back from the dead against Sharks

A spirited second-half performance led by substitute Hanru Sirgel helped pull Griquas back from the dead and drove them to the 48-40 victory over the Sharks in a Currie Cup match at Griqua Park in Kimberley on Sunday.

The sides delivered a game of two halves as the Sharks dominated the first while the hosts were just too hot to handle in the second half, scoring five huge tries to bounce back after being 28-10 down at interval.

Stephan Smith, Luther Obi, Sirgel, Johan Mulder and Janco Uys all crossed the whitewash in the second half while the Griquas were awarded a penalty try early in the first period.

All the Sharks could manage in the second 40 minutes was a brace from Dylan Richardson late in the game, but it was not enough to bring his side back.

The Sharks’ other tries were scored by Francois Venter, Fez Mbatha, Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe.