Hanru Sirgel helps Griquas come back from the dead against Sharks
A spirited second-half performance led by substitute Hanru Sirgel helped pull Griquas back from the dead and drove them to the 48-40 victory over the Sharks in a Currie Cup match at Griqua Park in Kimberley on Sunday.
The sides delivered a game of two halves as the Sharks dominated the first while the hosts were just too hot to handle in the second half, scoring five huge tries to bounce back after being 28-10 down at interval.
Stephan Smith, Luther Obi, Sirgel, Johan Mulder and Janco Uys all crossed the whitewash in the second half while the Griquas were awarded a penalty try early in the first period.
All the Sharks could manage in the second 40 minutes was a brace from Dylan Richardson late in the game, but it was not enough to bring his side back.
The Sharks’ other tries were scored by Francois Venter, Fez Mbatha, Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe.
FULL TIME. #FearTheFin #CurrieCup #GRIvSHA pic.twitter.com/NSsxLnMNbq— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) March 19, 2023
The Sharks' lack of discipline they displayed in the second half is a defciency that will continue to let them down if not addressed.
The Griquas were the first to put points on the board as on-song pivot Lubabalo Dobela scored a penalty after just two minutes. The Sharks responded with their first try of the afternoon with centre Venter giving the visitors the lead.
The Sharks were dealt a blow when tighthead prop Hanro Jacobs was yellow-carded for cynical play and the hosts were awarded a penalty try to regain the lead. The Sharks managed to hold their own despite being one man down as Griquas could not penetrate them for more points.
The Durban team scored three more tries through on-form Mbatha, Wright and Penxe to secure a bonus point before the break.
What was achieved by Griquas in the first 10 minutes of the second half was nothing short of magic as the Peacock Blues scored three quick tries — by Smith, Obi and Sirgel — to come back from 18 points down to lead by three points.
Things went from bad to worse for the Sharks as they had Penxe sin-binned after 54 minutes. More tries from Mulder and Uys put the nails in the Sharks’ coffin.
In Sunday's earlier game, the Cheetahs scored a whopping eight tries as they crushed hapless Griffons 52-12 in Welkom.
Cheetahs wing Munier Hartzenberg was the star of the clash as he finished the match with four tries. The other tries for the visitors were scored by Marko Janse van Rensburg, Friedle Olivier, Victor Sekekete and Cohen Jasper.
Griffons, who have found the going tough in the top-tier after their promotion, failed to cross the whitewash for the duration of the game.
All their points came from the four penalties that were scored by Jaywinn Juries.
The Griffons kicked off their campaign in the Premier Division with a defeat to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.
Scorers at Griqua Park
Griquas: Tries: Penalty Try, Stephan Smith, Luther Obi, Hanru Sirgel, Johan Mulder, Janco Uys. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (5). Penalties: Dobela (2).
Sharks: Tries: Francois Venter, Fez Mbatha, Cameron Wright, Yaw Penxe, Dylan Richardson (2). Conversions: Fred Zeilinga (4), Lionel Cronje.
