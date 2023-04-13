“We have to shake off what happened against Exeter quite quickly, almost be like goldfish and forget it, while also taking our lessons from the match. We can’t dwell on it for too long. We are a much better side than the one that played on the weekend. We didn’t put our best foot forward but we know that and we will definitely be up for it in the next game.”
Fouche is hoping to draw energy from the stands of Cape Town Stadium.
“We are looking forward to being back in front of our faithful,” said Fouche. “We are sitting in second, but we still have work to do to finalise that spot. We will have to be up for it this weekend. Munster have had a week off, but I am looking forward to it. Hopefully we can play that brand of rugby we are capable of.”
Even if they win on Saturday the Stormers will probably have to win their last league game against Benetton to secure second place. They can reasonably assume third-placed Ulster will win their remaining matches, which are at home, against the Dragons and Edinburgh.
Ulster, who have the same number of wins and have a superior points difference, could potentially finish on 69 log points, which means nothing short of two wins and a bonus point will get the Stormers through.
Ulster will certainly bring momentum into the back-end of the URC. Connacht and the Lions are the only other teams to have won their last three URC matches.
The Stormers are in need of a reassuring performance. They need to invoke the spirit that saw them surge to the URC title last year and for that to happen the roll to momentum must start against Munster.
Second place in the URC is the Stormers’ top priority
Move to much-needed momentum must start against Munster
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
For a team recently haunted by torturous travel, the return home cannot come at a more opportune time for the Stormers.
Their Champions Cup exit last weekend at Exeter left a bitter taste but they can sip from the fountain of familiarity when they attempt a step closer to securing second spot on the United Rugby Championship (URC) points table against Munster on Saturday.
To say they will draw comfort from playing at home is a slight understatement, as they will go into this match on the back of a 21-match unbeaten home run.
The foundations for their fortress was laid last year when they went on an unbeaten run of 11 home matches en route to the URC title. They had the benefit of momentum in that match, but it is a commodity they don’t quite have in equal abundance this year.
Their chastening defeat at Sandy Park last weekend means confidence has to be rebuilt but Cape autumn breezes have a way of soothing the soul.
They have urgent business at hand. Second place is also a coveted position on the points table as it guarantees a home semifinal, providing of course you win your quarterfinal.
Saturday’s visitors have an eye on grabbing fourth spot which guarantees a home quarterfinal, so no-one will be short of incentive as ever-alert Stormers tighthead prop Neethling Fouche noted.
“They are bringing a loaded squad with their best players so it’s going to be a cracker,” predicted Fouche.
It's fair to say both teams are in need of a spark.
In their defeats to Glasgow Warriors and the Sharks, Munster’s defence was cut to shreds which raises the suspicion the Stormers’ ball carrying marauders might do the same.
Fouche is all too aware, though, his team’s energy and urgency that so lacked last weekend, had better return on Saturday.
