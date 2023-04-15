Bulls stampede Zebre

The Bulls kept alive their prospects of playing in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) after overwhelming the tournament's bottom placed team Zebre 78-12 on Saturday.
Their game next week against Leinster will however determine their fate.
As part of a URC double header at Ellis Park the Bulls ran out in not entirely unfamiliar surrounds and they duly basked in their neighbours' backyard.
They beat down the challenge of a team on their first visit to Ellis Park and that had lost their last six matches against South African opposition. The visitors never looked like altering that pattern.
As you'd expect the Bulls profited when they went the direct route. No8 Elrigh Louw, flank Cyle Brink and inside centre Harold Vorster banged and barged and secured the Bulls the momentum on which they thrive.
In front of them the Bulls tight five provided a front line of steel.
Their dominance was evident from the start. From the back of a powerful scrum Louw transferred straight to Kurt-Lee Arendse who grubbered through for Canan Moodie to collect and score.
Boks Arendse and Moodie generally looked a cut above when they were on or around the ball.
The Bulls added their second directly from the kickoff when Louw and Arendse again featured prominently as the ball found several Bulls' hands before scrumhalf Embrose Papier sprinted clear.
Zebre however responded when a long looping pass from scrumhalf Allesandro Fusco found fullback Richard Kriel unmarked next to the right-hand touchline.
That however proved an aberration as the Bulls thoroughly dominated the remainder of the half. Though they scored five tries in the first half the Bulls could have been even more ruthless had they not kicked away possession as often in the opening half-hour.
They certainly laid the groundwork up front to present themselves those opportunities. In the primary phases they denied the visitors the platform to be serious contenders. The Italians' line-out was as vertically reassuring as the Leaning Tower of Pisa. In mitigation though, they lost hooker Jacques du Toit early on.
In general play Zebre were at times shambolic. A sheer dereliction of duty by Kriel and right-wing Kobus van Wyk presented Papier the opportunity to score his second try when neither Zebre player made an attempt to go for the ball inside their goal area.
Moodie's second try was a sign of the Bulls recommitting to retaining possession as they took the ball through 17 phases before scoring.
The Bulls were 36-5 up at the break and to their credit did not let up in the second with more or less the same cast, as well as some substitutes grabbing centre stage in the second half.
This was a much needed confidence booster for the Bulls but they face a sterner challenge next week.
Scorers
Bulls (78) — Tries: Canan Moodie (3), Embrose Papier (2), Ruan Vermaak (2), Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Bismarck du Plessis, Chris Smith. Conversion: Johan Goosen (10). Penalty: Goosen.
Zebre (12) — Tries: Richard Kriel, Chris Cook. Conversion: Tiff Eden.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bulls stampede Zebre
Pretoria team keep their URC quarterfinal prospects alive
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)
The Bulls kept alive their prospects of playing in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship (URC) after overwhelming the tournament's bottom placed team Zebre 78-12 on Saturday.
Their game next week against Leinster will however determine their fate.
As part of a URC double header at Ellis Park the Bulls ran out in not entirely unfamiliar surrounds and they duly basked in their neighbours' backyard.
They beat down the challenge of a team on their first visit to Ellis Park and that had lost their last six matches against South African opposition. The visitors never looked like altering that pattern.
As you'd expect the Bulls profited when they went the direct route. No8 Elrigh Louw, flank Cyle Brink and inside centre Harold Vorster banged and barged and secured the Bulls the momentum on which they thrive.
In front of them the Bulls tight five provided a front line of steel.
Their dominance was evident from the start. From the back of a powerful scrum Louw transferred straight to Kurt-Lee Arendse who grubbered through for Canan Moodie to collect and score.
Boks Arendse and Moodie generally looked a cut above when they were on or around the ball.
The Bulls added their second directly from the kickoff when Louw and Arendse again featured prominently as the ball found several Bulls' hands before scrumhalf Embrose Papier sprinted clear.
Zebre however responded when a long looping pass from scrumhalf Allesandro Fusco found fullback Richard Kriel unmarked next to the right-hand touchline.
That however proved an aberration as the Bulls thoroughly dominated the remainder of the half. Though they scored five tries in the first half the Bulls could have been even more ruthless had they not kicked away possession as often in the opening half-hour.
They certainly laid the groundwork up front to present themselves those opportunities. In the primary phases they denied the visitors the platform to be serious contenders. The Italians' line-out was as vertically reassuring as the Leaning Tower of Pisa. In mitigation though, they lost hooker Jacques du Toit early on.
In general play Zebre were at times shambolic. A sheer dereliction of duty by Kriel and right-wing Kobus van Wyk presented Papier the opportunity to score his second try when neither Zebre player made an attempt to go for the ball inside their goal area.
Moodie's second try was a sign of the Bulls recommitting to retaining possession as they took the ball through 17 phases before scoring.
The Bulls were 36-5 up at the break and to their credit did not let up in the second with more or less the same cast, as well as some substitutes grabbing centre stage in the second half.
This was a much needed confidence booster for the Bulls but they face a sterner challenge next week.
Scorers
Bulls (78) — Tries: Canan Moodie (3), Embrose Papier (2), Ruan Vermaak (2), Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Bismarck du Plessis, Chris Smith. Conversion: Johan Goosen (10). Penalty: Goosen.
Zebre (12) — Tries: Richard Kriel, Chris Cook. Conversion: Tiff Eden.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Jacques Nienaber to step down as Springbok coach after the World Cup
Sharks register crucial URC bonus-point victory over Benetton in Durban
Second place in the URC is the Stormers’ top priority
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos