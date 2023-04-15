Munster were lucky that none of their players saw yellow in that period as they gave away a number of penalties near their own line. The Stormers were relentless, with centres Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel combining to send the latter over at the hooter, with the sides locked at 12 points apiece at the interval.
Munster survived an early charge from the Stormers at the start of the second half, one move should have seen Suleiman Hartzenberg accelerate down the right touchline, instead of attempting a goose step. Having gotten through that, the Munster forwards began gaining the ascendancy in the rucks.
That created an opportunity out wide for left-wing Shane Daly, who burst through Seabelo Senatla’s tackle and finished well in the corner.
Munster scored a fourth try through impressive eighthman Gavin Coombes, that put the icing on the cake, and caused the large travelling Irish support to break into song.
There was a late try for Nel, that allowed the Stormers a bonus point, but they will be rueing several errors that kept Munster in the game and opened the door for another Irish team, Ulster, to secure that home semifinal spot.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gutsy Munster shock error-strewn Stormers
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Munster’s craft allied to courageous play by their forward pack saw them stun the Stormers 26-24 in a URC clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.
It was the Stormers’ first defeat at home in 22 matches and leaves their hopes of securing a home semifinal in serious jeopardy.
The Irish side stood strong in the face of the Stormers’ bigger forward pack not allowing them to create momentum, with skipper Peter O’Mahony involved all over the park and RG Snyman also featuring prominently.
The physical exchanges were robust throughout and occasionally in the first half, also fiery with O’Mahony a central figure in one dust-up, an occasion in which Stormers lock Marvin Orie was fortunate not to be yellow-carded.
Second place in the URC is the Stormers’ top priority
Munster took advantage of the two opportunities that came their way early in the first half. The first arrived at the start of the match with the Stormers failing to secure the kickoff, allowing the visitors to win possession from which hooker, Diarmuid Barron barrelled over the try line.
The Munster flyhalf Jack Crowley put the penalty that resulted from Orie’s ill-discipline out 10 metres from the Stormers try line and from the resulting line-out the Irish set up the perfect maul from which Barron was able to score his second try.
The home time eventually settled down, concentrating on more structured play rather than being drawn into silly pushing and shoving. Doing so allowed them to create two good tries as Munster’s discipline started to fall apart in the latter stages of the half.
Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden, who had an excellent game, produced a sublime pass while being tackled that allowed Frans Malherbe to barge over on the left hand side.
Munster were lucky that none of their players saw yellow in that period as they gave away a number of penalties near their own line. The Stormers were relentless, with centres Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel combining to send the latter over at the hooter, with the sides locked at 12 points apiece at the interval.
Munster survived an early charge from the Stormers at the start of the second half, one move should have seen Suleiman Hartzenberg accelerate down the right touchline, instead of attempting a goose step. Having gotten through that, the Munster forwards began gaining the ascendancy in the rucks.
That created an opportunity out wide for left-wing Shane Daly, who burst through Seabelo Senatla’s tackle and finished well in the corner.
Munster scored a fourth try through impressive eighthman Gavin Coombes, that put the icing on the cake, and caused the large travelling Irish support to break into song.
There was a late try for Nel, that allowed the Stormers a bonus point, but they will be rueing several errors that kept Munster in the game and opened the door for another Irish team, Ulster, to secure that home semifinal spot.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Stormers blown out of the Champions Cup running into a sublime Exeter
Stormers bow out of the Champions Cup
Fly in Stormers’ quarterfinal appointment
Bulls need just one win to turn fortunes around, Strauss insists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos