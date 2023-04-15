“It was another great start and the guys didn’t panic. Obviously if you go 14-0 down after about ten minutes into the game, you are on the back foot but, as I said, they showed composure at the end of the first half to pull it back.
“We made it extremely difficult for ourselves, I thought it was a game where if we got the basics right and we were clinical, we could have made it a little bit easier for ourselves. Unfortunately, we made it difficult for ourselves.”
Powell added that they achieved their mission of getting five points to move a few places up the log, leapfrogging the Bulls and Connacht who are in action against Parma and Cardiff respectively on Saturday.
“The goal was to get five points and we got those five points, we move on from this game and we put it behind us and make sure that we are ready for next weekend.
“It was a short and difficult week, we needed to get the balance right in terms of how much preparation you do, how much time you spend on the field versus how much energy you want from the game.
'We made it extremely difficult for ourselves': Sharks coach Powell after crucial URC win over Benetton
Sharks coach Neil Powell lamented that they made it “extremely” difficult for themselves during their 43-33 United Rugby Championship (URC) bonus-point victory over Italian side Benetton on Friday.
With this victory, the Sharks moved up two places on the log standings to sixth place and they have significantly boosted their chances of securing a place in the play-offs.
Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi each scored a brace of tries in Durban in the lively match that produced eleven tries with the home side crossing the line six times and the visitors touching down on five occasions.
Looking back at the vital win over Benetton, Powell said it was not ideal to find themselves 14-0 down inside ten minutes and praised his players for bouncing back.
Sharks register crucial URC bonus-point victory over Benetton in Durban
Second place in the URC is the Stormers’ top priority
“Obviously flying to Toulouse and spending five nights there and flying back to SA, the guys put all their energies in that Toulouse game and unfortunately we didn’t get the results that we were looking for.
“We came back on Monday and we play on Friday again, it is really a short turn around and you have to weigh up time on the field. I think we did get the balance right but not the cohesion and synergy that we were looking for.”
The race for the play-offs continues and the Sharks will be up against Munster on Saturday where they will be looking to continue with their upward trajectory.
“It will be a tricky one because we played them two or three weeks ago, Obviously we would have learnt from that experience. But the beauty is that it is in our hands and hopefully we can have a good week’s preparation and better performance than we had against Benetton.”
