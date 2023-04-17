His team had ample opportunity to put the game out of the serial champions' reach, but failed to do so.
Lions rue missed opportunities
Capitulation in closing minutes hard to stomach for coach and captain
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)
They played themselves into a position to achieve what no other team had done this season but it is the Lions' capitulation in the closing stages that will be the abiding memory from their 39-36 defeat against undefeated Leinster on Saturday.
The Lions made most of the running in their United Rugby Championship match and held a 36-21 lead in the final quarter of the game before the visitors' hard-wired resolve and the Lions chronic lack of composure brought the game to climactic denouement.
What will make the defeat sting even more for the Lions is the knowledge the visitors lost two players to the sin bin in the last 25 minutes of the match.
The Lions yielded to a team which, though greatly stripped of their foremost talent, again displayed qualities that for home team coach Ivan van Rooyen drew parallels with the Crusaders in their Super Rugby pomp.
His team had ample opportunity to put the game out of the serial champions' reach, but failed to do so.
“We definitely created enough opportunities. Especially close to halftime. That could have been a nail in the coffin,” sighed Van Rooyen in reference to captain Marius Louw's knock-on in the last attack before the break.
Van Rooyen said the Lions' poor game management kept Leinster in the hunt.
Disappointingly for Van Rooyen his team failed to stick to the script and proceeded to fluff their lines. “We didn't fall into default attack shape. Our kicking was disorganised. We couldn't draw comfort from staying in our shape and outwork them from there. We then just gave them the ball. Then they can punish you, and they did,” reflected Van Rooyen.
Louw insisted the Lions dominated most of the game. “We could have executed better in the first half,” said the captain. “We could have put more points on the board. We knew they would come back and fire shots. We put them under pressure but then we gave it back to them on a silver platter. It just wasn't good enough,” said Louw.
The Lions went into the game on the back of a three-match winning streak but the defeat put paid to their faint hopes of reaching the last eight. Their failure to do so means they failed to qualify for the quarterfinals for the second year running.
“In the middle part of the season we were too one dimensional,” recalled Van Rooyen. “In this game we had a lot more dynamic attack, better movement and create chances. In the last five minutes however we fell flat. We showed massive but we let slip the chance to beat the No1 team at home,” said Van Rooyen.
