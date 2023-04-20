While the Stormers will have to win convincingly and hope Ulster slip up in their last game against Edinburgh, the centre believes his team can still reclaim second place and set up a potential home semifinal.
“It is not set in stone yet, there's still a chance. We must get as many points as we can and I think points difference might still play a role.”
Much of the Stormers' success last year was built around turning Cape Town Stadium into a fortress. By the time they played a highly skilled and well coached Edinburgh in the quarterfinals, it was going to take much to deny them at home.
They edged Ulster in a tight, tense semifinal before keeping the Bulls at arm's length in the final.
They don't have that burgeoning form or momentum this year but they have time to refine their game against Benetton.
Moreover, the visitors' ambition may be doused by the fact that they can no longer qualify for the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile the Cape franchise has been dealt a crippling blow with the news that flyhalf Kade Wolhuter has suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury. Wolhuter, who was set for duty on Friday against the Pumas in Mbombela, is preparing himself for a nine-month stint on the sidelines. He is no stranger to lengthy knee rehabilitation having suffered the same injury, albeit on the other knee, in May 2021 when the Stormers lost to the Sharks.
Jean-Luc du Plessis or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will now likely fill the No10 jersey in the Mbombela Stadium.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Stormers may not have momentum but they have confidence
Cape side still hoping to reclaim second spot on the URC points table
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images
The Stormers may not have the momentum of their all conquering run of wins that helped them sweep to the United Rugby Championship (URC) title last year but they still boast the same confidence.
That assurance came from centre Dan du Plessis as the Stormers try to put recent defeats behind them as they prepare for their last league match against Benetton before the knockout rounds in the URC.
“I was injured at the same stage last season but I don't think there is a difference in confidence,” said Du Plessis. “Confidence is never the same after a defeat but I think our confidence is still high. Munster didn't walk over us and Exeter (in the Champions Cup) had one of their best games this season when they beat us. You have to look at the positives and we were on a good run before those defeats.
“Our confidence will be boosted with Evan (Roos) back and I think Leolin Zas will also be back before the play-offs,” said Du Plessis about the try scoring ace of last season.”
While the Stormers will have to win convincingly and hope Ulster slip up in their last game against Edinburgh, the centre believes his team can still reclaim second place and set up a potential home semifinal.
“It is not set in stone yet, there's still a chance. We must get as many points as we can and I think points difference might still play a role.”
Much of the Stormers' success last year was built around turning Cape Town Stadium into a fortress. By the time they played a highly skilled and well coached Edinburgh in the quarterfinals, it was going to take much to deny them at home.
They edged Ulster in a tight, tense semifinal before keeping the Bulls at arm's length in the final.
They don't have that burgeoning form or momentum this year but they have time to refine their game against Benetton.
Moreover, the visitors' ambition may be doused by the fact that they can no longer qualify for the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile the Cape franchise has been dealt a crippling blow with the news that flyhalf Kade Wolhuter has suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury. Wolhuter, who was set for duty on Friday against the Pumas in Mbombela, is preparing himself for a nine-month stint on the sidelines. He is no stranger to lengthy knee rehabilitation having suffered the same injury, albeit on the other knee, in May 2021 when the Stormers lost to the Sharks.
Jean-Luc du Plessis or Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will now likely fill the No10 jersey in the Mbombela Stadium.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Lions want to go out with a bang
Why ref guru Nigel Owens’s deal to join the Boks fell through
Search on to replace Nienaber as Springbok coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos