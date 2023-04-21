The Stormers have opted for a six/two split on the bench, aimed at battering the Italian team into submission. Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and versatile Ruhan Nel are their backline options on the bench.
Stormers and Lions out to do an Italian job in their last URC league matches
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Scrumhalf Paul de Wet will play his 50th match for the Stormers, but perhaps more significantly, No 8 Evan Roos is back in the starting team for Friday night's clash against Benetton at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
The United Rugby Championship (URC) match will mark the last of the Stormers' league commitments and head coach John Dobson has made amendments to fit the occasion.
The Stormers, who are in search of a resounding win in the hope of reclaiming second spot on the points table from Ulster, will have Clayton Blommetjies back at fullback while Angelo Davids returns to right-wing. Both will ask teasing questions of the Benetton defence.
Damian Willemse will channel his energy at inside centre while Dan du Plessis will occupy the No 13 jersey.
Stormers may not have momentum but they have confidence
Roos, who made his long-awaited return to the team as a substitute last weekend, will have Hacjivah Dayimani and Willie Engelbrecht as company in the back row.
The Stormers need him to return to near full capacity when they embark on the knockout stages of the tournament.
Tighthead prop Neethling Fouche and hooker JJ Kotze find themselves in the starting line-up as Dobson rotates his squad while seeking a positive reaction to last weekend's defeat to Munster.
“We have made a few rotational changes to make sure everyone will be ready to perform in the knockout phase of the competition. We want to raise our game and put in a confidence-building performance to take the momentum forward,” he said.
Second still possible but the Stormers need a favour
The Stormers have opted for a six/two split on the bench, aimed at battering the Italian team into submission. Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and versatile Ruhan Nel are their backline options on the bench.
The Lions, meanwhile, will bid farewell to flank Jaco Kriel who will play his last professional game for the franchise when they meet Zebre on Saturday.
The match, which is part of the double-header scheduled for Loftus Versfeld, will also mark the 50th appearance for scrumhalf Morne van den Berg.
The Lions will be emboldened by the return of Emmanuel Tshituka after his suspension, while fellow backrower Ruan Venter is back in the starting line-up.
Tshituka might have returned to the starting team had it not been such a poignant occasion for Kriel.
Head coach Ivan van Rooyen and captain Marius Louw have paid tribute to the Bok flanker.
“Fifteen years ago Jaco was a scrawny 19-year-old running around here [Ellis Park] and I was fortunate to see him develop into the man he has become, on and off the field. He has had an enormously tough life,” Van Rooyen said.
“He is probably one of the toughest men I have met and probably one of the best teammates I have worked with.
“When it is really tough, Jaco is the sort of player you want in your team. His career has come full circle,” said Van Rooyen, adding the flank is happy to toil with a smile on his face.
Louw also lauded the former captain. “The sort of input he gives is not something you would expect from a flanker. He has a rugby brain and brings people together. He has an awful lot for us on and off the field.”
Stormers to play Benetton — Clayton Blommetjies; Angelo Davids, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse; Seabelo Senatla, Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Willie Engelbrecht; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Neethling Fouche, JJ Kotze, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak, Frans Malherbe, Ernst van Rhyn, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen; Herschel Jantjies, Ruhan Nel.
Lions to play Zebre — Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Jaco Kriel; Ruben Schoeman, Willem Alberts; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Rhynhardt Rijnsburger. Substitutes: Morne Brandon, Morgan Naude, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Delport, Emmanuel Tshituka; Morne van den Berg, Rynhardt Jonker, Andries Coetzee.
