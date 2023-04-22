White would be interested in coaching the Boks but it's complicated

Bulls coach Jake White has said the door is not completely closed on returning to the Springboks set-up but he is committed to the Bulls.
The 59-year-old, who has coached teams like the Brumbies, Sharks, Montpellier and Toyota Verblitz in Japan, is among a host of names that include current assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Deon Davids to be linked with the Boks job.
This comes after SA Rugby announced last week that current coach Jacques Nienaber will step down from his position after the World Cup to replace Stuart Lancaster at Leinster.
But White, who guided the Boks to World Cup glory in 2007 in France, says he will only make himself available if it is in the best interest of the senior national team and he has the blessing of Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert.
“My answer is very simple guys: I am signed up here until 2027 and I coach a lot of players who I think should be international players,” he said.
“I work for an incredible organisation and I have a great relationship with my board in Patrice Motsepe and Johann Rupert. I wouldn’t do anything without ever speaking to them about it.
“If they felt it was in the best interests of South African rugby that I would be involved in the national set-up, I would only do it with their blessing.
“It will also be true to say that you have seen, and unless you get in there and they want you, that’s first prize and there is no use being forced in. Second, you have to get what you think is important for you to run the organisation when it comes to rugby.
“You always want to coach internationally, I am a South African. But at the same time, all those things have to be in place and I can’t answer that because I am busy focusing on coaching a provincial team.
“My name doesn’t crop up, I have been reading enough articles to see that my name is not on the list and that’s maybe a good thing. Sometimes it’s spooky when your name is on that list because you generally don’t get it,” said White.
For now, White’s sole focus is on the United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign which continues with a tough clash against Leinster at Loftus on Saturday.
On Friday, the Stormers secured a 38-22 bonus-point victory over Italian side Benetton at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
The win temporarily took them to second spot on the log but they were overtaken by Ulster who beat Edinburgh 28-18 in Friday’s late kickoff and had to settle for third spot as they chase another final appearance.
