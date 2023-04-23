“I thought we were quite sharp and clinical and we put them to the sword,” said Rossouw. The Bulls ran in nine tries, a few of which will make the highlight reel for this season’s tournament. Crucially Rossouw explained the Bulls, despite being on top, never allowed their discipline to waver but at the same time the players took the opportunity to also enjoy themselves after a few weeks in which the pressure to secure a top-eight spot almost constricted them.
Clinical Bulls look forward to another stormy Cape encounter
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
The Bulls got their preferred quarterfinal and will head to Cape Town with their tails up after a comprehensive defeat of an understrength Leinster in the last round-robin fixture of the United Rugby Championship.
Bulls assistant coach Chris Rossouw, described Saturday’s 62-7 victory against the table toppers at Loftus as clinical, but was fully cognisant of the context. “We know that is not their main side,” said Rossouw.
With all of their front-line players left at home to prepare for the Champions Cup semifinal against Toulouse, Leinster’s second stringers were overwhelmed by a Bulls side that has got on a roll in the last few weeks and had plenty to play for knowing sixth on the log could mean a quarterfinal in Cape Town rather than a journey to Europe.
“I thought we were quite sharp and clinical and we put them to the sword,” said Rossouw. The Bulls ran in nine tries, a few of which will make the highlight reel for this season’s tournament. Crucially Rossouw explained the Bulls, despite being on top, never allowed their discipline to waver but at the same time the players took the opportunity to also enjoy themselves after a few weeks in which the pressure to secure a top-eight spot almost constricted them.
“Pressure is a funny thing, you keep fighting to turn that pressure around. We all know rugby works in cycles, some of those tries were just guys expressing themselves, just enjoying it. The playoffs will be a completely different animal, so it was nice for the guys to just let off some steam and express themselves,” he said.
Scrumhalf Embrose Papier was a central figure in much of what the Bulls did well, taking advantage of his forwards’ dominance by distributing rapidly off the base of the rucks, while his running at the Leinster defence thrilled a sparse but still boisterous Loftus crowd. “His game has had its ups and downs,” Rossouw said of the 25-year-old, who earned the last of his seven Springbok caps against Wales in 2018.
Process to appoint Bok coach shelved
With the forwards giving them plenty of front-foot ball, the backline delved into the attacking playbook with Kurt-Lee Arendse and right-wing Canan Moodie showing off plenty of skill and endeavour.
The outcome of Saturday night’s matches meant the Bulls finished sixth and will head to Cape Town to face the Stormers, a repeat of last year’s final which the Cape franchise won. “It is always nice to play the Stormers, because you play in South Africa.”
The hype around that match will certainly increase in the days leading up to May 6, but the Bulls know they have found some good rhythm and will be confident of their prospects in the Mother City.
“The thing with momentum is it is like a wave and that wave grows bigger and bigger until it comes crashing down. We’ve had some nice wins and now we have the big games (ahead of us). It is very important for morale and confidence but also the cohesion of the team — you can see the guys are gelling,” said Rossouw.
