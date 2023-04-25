He had a second scan on Monday and initial reports suggested the injury is likely to keep him out of the World Cup.
The prognosis suggested the Bok captain would be out for nine months if he underwent an operation, while non-surgical intervention would keep him out for at least four. Both scenarios would keep him out of the Rugby Championship that kicks off on July 9 with a clash against Australia at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.
The World Cup starts on September 8, with South Africa's opening game two days later.
Though initial reports were bleak, Coetzee provided a glimmer of hope.
“It didn't look too bad,” he said about the results of the second scan.
“Once the meniscus is cleaned out, the full extent of the injury will reveal itself. We should have more clarity on the injury after the latest scan.”
Glimmer of hope as Bok captain Siya Kolisi goes for a third scan
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will undergo a third scan to determine the full extent of the knee injury that is reportedly threatening his participation at this year's Rugby World Cup.
Kolisi injured his right knee inside the first 10 minutes of the Sharks' 22-22 draw at the weekend in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster in Durban.
Kolisi, who featured prominently up to that point, was making a dash for the try line close to touch when he got tackled and planted his foot awkwardly.
Medics heavily strapped his leg and Kolisi soldiered on until Bongi Mbonambi scored a try shortly afterwards.
While reminding that he could not disclose medical information of players, Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee confirmed Kolisi was due for another scan and opinion on Tuesday.
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s World Cup in doubt — report
Rachel asks for prayers after Siya Kolisi’s injury: ‘I’ve seen God do it before and believe He will do it again’
IOL reported Kolisi injured the meniscus on both sides of the knee.
What is clear, is Kolisi effectively signed off for the Sharks when he left the field last weekend. He will be joining Paris club Racing 92 next season and though the Sharks still have commitments in the URC, it is now highly unlikely he will play another match for the franchise he joined from the Stormers in 2021.
While the star-studded Durban team struggled to gel this season, Kolisi's form gradually improved and he was one of their star performers in the past month.
The injury snaps that good run of form, while also casting an ominous shadow over his availability for the Rugby Championship and World Cup.
