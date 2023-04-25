Rugby

Glimmer of hope as Bok captain Siya Kolisi goes for a third scan

25 April 2023 - 12:35
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Shane Daly of Munster tackles Siya Kolisi of the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will undergo a third scan to determine the full extent of the knee injury that is reportedly threatening his participation at this year's Rugby World Cup.

Kolisi injured his right knee inside the first 10 minutes of the Sharks' 22-22 draw at the weekend in the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster in Durban.

Kolisi, who featured prominently up to that point, was making a dash for the try line close to touch when he got tackled and planted his foot awkwardly.

Medics heavily strapped his leg and Kolisi soldiered on until Bongi Mbonambi scored a try shortly afterwards.

While reminding that he could not disclose medical information of players, Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee confirmed Kolisi was due for another scan and opinion on Tuesday.

