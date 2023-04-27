“On behalf of our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers and the LRC board, we would like to thank Albert for his contribution to the team over the past two seasons. He joined us at a time when the franchise embarked on our debut season and, later, the EPCR Challenge Cup,” CEO Rudolf Straeuli said.
Though the Lions conducted a review of their season on Monday, the future of head coach Ivan van Rooyen and attack coach Ricardo Loubscher is not yet known.
Though the Lions leaked the second-most tries in the URC, defence coach Jaque Fourie's contract was extended by two years earlier this year.
Meanwhile, star centre Henco van Wyk headlines a group of Lions players who have renewed their contracts with the Joburg-based franchise.
Van Wyk, a former South African Schools and South Africa U20 player is one of their leading talents, though injury and suspension have robbed the Lions of his talents for a considerable part of this season.
Van den Berg exits Lions amid climate of mistrust
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Amid a season of discontent, a breakdown of trust between coaches and with management has claimed its first victim at the Lions.
Albert van den Berg has headed for the exit at Johannesburg's Ellis Park, where he vacated the position of forwards coach.
The former Springbok second rower's departure was on the cards.
Van den Berg, who joined the franchise for their inaugural season in the United Rugby Championship (URC) has brought legal action against the team's technical analyst Chris Venter, who allegedly took screenshots of WhatsApp conversations on the former lock's laptop.
The Lions, who have had a string of unflattering articles written about them this season, launched an internal investigation as they tried to get to the bottom of leaks in the media.
SA Rugby sticks to coaches until 2027 World Cup
“On behalf of our chairman, Mr Altmann Allers and the LRC board, we would like to thank Albert for his contribution to the team over the past two seasons. He joined us at a time when the franchise embarked on our debut season and, later, the EPCR Challenge Cup,” CEO Rudolf Straeuli said.
Though the Lions conducted a review of their season on Monday, the future of head coach Ivan van Rooyen and attack coach Ricardo Loubscher is not yet known.
Though the Lions leaked the second-most tries in the URC, defence coach Jaque Fourie's contract was extended by two years earlier this year.
Meanwhile, star centre Henco van Wyk headlines a group of Lions players who have renewed their contracts with the Joburg-based franchise.
Van Wyk, a former South African Schools and South Africa U20 player is one of their leading talents, though injury and suspension have robbed the Lions of his talents for a considerable part of this season.
Glimmer of hope as Bok captain Siya Kolisi goes for a third scan
Having him stay however, is a massive boost.
So too the news that No 8 Francke Horn has recommitted to the franchise. Horn too has spent time on the sidelines with injury this season, but when he has been on the park he has been a player of considerable impact. He is one of their foremost ball carriers, with power to bust tackles and speed to get away from the cover defence.
Front rowers Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha and JP Smith have all opted to stay, which will provide the Lions continuity in an area in which they've shown growth this season. Tight head prop Ntlabakanye has become more influential as the season has worn on, but Smith too is a player whose impact is as felt in the tight exchanges as it is in the loose.
Lock and former captain Reinhard Nothnagel has also inked a new deal. He too has been afflicted by injury this season and the Lions, when he was not around, suffered in the line-out.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Lions end on a winning note but ...
Lions’ win against Zebre mirrored season as they examine ‘could haves’
Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi’s World Cup in doubt — report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos