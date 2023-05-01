Wallabies have time to become World Cup contenders in France: Jones

With the World Cup starting on September 8, a number of jigsaw pieces have yet to fall into place for Jones, who still lacks an attack coach or an overall forwards coach on his staff to help engineer a Wallabies turnaround.
Jones said he hoped to announce one or two appointments in coming days but declined to elaborate on the candidates or the nature of the roles.
Jones has also pushed Rugby Australia to tweak the 'Giteau Law' — the Wallabies' selection policy for players based overseas which currently limits him to three picks per series or tournament.
“It's moving in a positive direction,” he said.
“We've got to make a selection for the first Rugby Championship and that's obviously the first Test.”
Australia start their international season against South Africa in Pretoria on July 8 before home tests against Michael Cheika's Argentina in Sydney and New Zealand in Melbourne.
With the first Test in just over two months, picking a standout flyhalf remains a vexing question for Jones — as it was for his predecessors Rennie and Cheika.
After four years in the international wilderness, Quade Cooper returned to lead Australia to six victories in 2021 and 2022 but injuries kept him out of all but one Test last year, when he ruptured his Achilles in the win over Argentina.
Japan-based Cooper made a tactical return to his club side Kintetsu Liners last month, taking the field for only a minute to ensure he can be selected for League One's promotion-relegation series starting this week.
Australia coach Eddie Jones is yet to finalise his staff or settle on his best squad but is convinced the Wallabies have more than enough time to transform themselves into World Cup winners by the time the tournament kicks off in France.
The Wallabies slumped to seventh in the rankings under former coach Dave Rennie but Jones said they could emulate South Africa, who became world champions for a third time at the 2019 tournament in Japan after years of struggle.
“We're seven and so we've got work to do to get to number one, because we want to be number one,” Jones told reporters at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday as Rugby Australia launched ticket sales for the Rugby Championship.
“We understand what the gap is and that it'll take the coaching staff and the players to work hard and to work smart to fill the gap.
“And we saw South Africa in 2018, 2017. They were winning games at less than 40%.
“And they went on to win the World Cup in 2019. So in a short period of time, you could change the team remarkably, you could change an individual remarkably ... And that's the job.”
Jones said he had caught up with Cooper and Japan-based centre Samu Kerevi during a recent visit to the country.
“He ran on well and ran off well, so that's a start,” Jones remarked drily.
“I went and saw him last week out at Kintetsu ... He's due to play in a couple of weeks.
“He's progressing really nicely, Kerevi's progressing really nicely.
“We've got a number of players coming back so it's really promising.”
Meanwhile, Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos, who led the governing body through the worst financial crisis in its history, has decided to step down from the job to “pursue new opportunities”.
The Zimbabwean joined RA from a similar position at southern hemisphere governing body Sanzaar in 2021 after an already parlous financial position had been compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Sharks are swimming upstream
“We asked Andy to draw upon his impressive career experience and extensive global relationships to re-establish rugby as a leading code in Australia — he has delivered on this and been fundamental in the turnaround of the business,” chairperson Hamish McLennan said in a news release.
RA last week announced an A$8.2m (R100m) profit for 2022, a major improvement on the dark days of 2020 when it lost A$27.1m (R330.6m) and needed a World Rugby loan to keep the doors open at its Moore Park headquarters.
“I will leave with the knowledge that RA is in a stronger position than when I joined, and proud of what has been achieved in my tenure as CEO,” Marinos said.
Australian media said Marinos was likely to be replaced by a former Wallaby.
World Cup winner Phil Kearns, who was interested in the job the last two times it fell vacant and spearheaded Australia's successful bid to host the 2027 World Cup, is likely to be in the frame.
Former lock Justin Harrison, who currently combines TV punditry with running the players' union, could also be a candidate having returned to Australia after a long spell in Europe with the mission of helping the game recover its status.
