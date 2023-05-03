Rugby

Springboks to keep close eye on Siya Kolisi's recovery

03 May 2023 - 09:25 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the warm up before the match.
South Africa's Siya Kolisi during the warm up before the match.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

The Springboks will keep a close eye on the rehabilitation of skipper Siya Kolisi after his successful knee surgery. 

Kolisi picked up the injury, which has put his participation in the Rugby World Cup schedule for France later this year in doubt, during the Sharks’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Munster recently. 

He went under the knife on Friday and is in a race against time to be fully fit before the world showpiece. 

‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery

After Siya Kolisi's recent injury there were fears he might not make it to the Rugby World Cup later this year.
Sport
22 hours ago

In a statement, SA Rugby said Boks team doctor Jerome Mampane and his medical team will monitor his recovery and rehabilitation. 

However, Mampane said it was too early to make any reliable forecasts on when Kolisi may be able to return to play. 

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said: “We wish Siya well during his recovery and we know he will do everything possible to return to play as soon as possible.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA Rugby reports minor deficit despite record income

The South African Rugby Union (Saru) has reported record broadcasting and sponsorship revenues for 2022 but still recorded a minor deficit because of ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Wallabies have time to become World Cup contenders in France: Jones

Australia coach Eddie Jones is yet to finalise his staff or settle on his best squad but is convinced the Wallabies have more than enough time to ...
Sport
2 days ago

Injured Siya Kolisi fighting the odds to be fit for the World Cup

Siya Kolisi is on the road to recovery but it is a dimly lit one amid the doubt cast over his restoration to fitness in time for the Rugby World Cup ...
Sport
3 days ago

Restoring confidence ‘key component to recovery’: Ex-Bok captain weighs in on Kolisi injury

Doing physical rehabilitation is only one lane on Siya Kolisi’s road to recovery from knee ligament surgery.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pirates' destiny to R22m in their own hands Sport
  2. ‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery Rugby
  3. 'It was like a Soweto soccer match': SA's sailing hero describes last few miles ... Sport
  4. Restoring confidence ‘key component to recovery’: Ex-Bok captain weighs in on ... Sport
  5. Endgame for Chess South Africa after ‘checkmate’ suspension by Sascoc Sport

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York