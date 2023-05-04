Much to miss
Kitshoff said he will miss the atmosphere that the Cape Town crowd brings to the stadium.
“I will miss the team, playing in the blue and white hoops, the management, players, the support staff, everything that goes around Western Province, the rich culture and town. I am definitely going to miss Cape Town, it has a special place in my heart.
“Playing for the Stormers is the best decision I could have ever made as a young rugby lad, and playing in the north-south derby in a play-off, it’s extremely personal.”
Kitshoff who had a stint with Bordeaux between 2015 and 2017 has become an inspirational figure and real leader after his return. He has led from the front in the URC, with his calm, almost understated leadership complementing head coach John Dobson's management style.
Management match
Kitshoff is clearly relishing the challenge that remains in this year's URC. They have a clash with long time arch enemies before potential back-to-back matchups with the best Ireland has to offer.
“It’s games like these that you look forward to as a kid growing up. When you get to these moments, you live for them.
“I’m as energised as can be and looking forward to this weekend,” said the 31-year-old. “I know there’s a lot of work to be done, especially those 80 minutes on the field, but I will give it everything and try to make the team as proud as possible in front of the faithful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Kitshoff looking for a drop mic exit
Stormers captain rallies his troops for a final surge in the URC
Image: EJ Langner (Gallo Images)
Captain Steven Kitshoff could be playing his last match for the Stormers in Cape Town Stadium when they meet the Bulls in the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.
The Stormers who finished third on the points table face an away semifinal against Ulster should both teams get past this weekend's opponents, the Bulls and Connacht, respectively.
Kitshoff is desperate to go out with a bang but he knows winning the URC again will be a lot harder this year. Last year the Stormers rode a wave of momentum en route to the title but this year muscle memory will have to get them across the line.
The Springbok loosehead prop who is off to Ulster next season has certainly readied himself for a different route to the title.
SA Rugby reports minor deficit despite record income
Three more
“We have a real opportunity and if we get through the quarterfinals, there’s possibly two away games we need to travel to Ireland for,” said Kitshoff.
“Anything can happen in play-off games, it’s the team that’s most desperate on the day, the bounce of the ball, getting the ref’s calls in your favour.
“It will be a massive motivator and the team is as prepared as can be. We are really looking forward to getting three big victories and going back to back. That’s the goal, for the Stormers and myself personally, to win back-to-back trophies.”
Players rarely talk about personal ambition ahead of big matches but Kitshoff had no qualms stressing the significance of the occasion for him.
“It is a huge game for me personally,” said the Bok prop. “It might be my last game for a while at Cape Town Stadium and in a Stormers jersey. You never know what the future holds.”
Springboks to keep close eye on Siya Kolisi's recovery
Much to miss
Kitshoff said he will miss the atmosphere that the Cape Town crowd brings to the stadium.
“I will miss the team, playing in the blue and white hoops, the management, players, the support staff, everything that goes around Western Province, the rich culture and town. I am definitely going to miss Cape Town, it has a special place in my heart.
“Playing for the Stormers is the best decision I could have ever made as a young rugby lad, and playing in the north-south derby in a play-off, it’s extremely personal.”
Kitshoff who had a stint with Bordeaux between 2015 and 2017 has become an inspirational figure and real leader after his return. He has led from the front in the URC, with his calm, almost understated leadership complementing head coach John Dobson's management style.
Management match
Kitshoff is clearly relishing the challenge that remains in this year's URC. They have a clash with long time arch enemies before potential back-to-back matchups with the best Ireland has to offer.
“It’s games like these that you look forward to as a kid growing up. When you get to these moments, you live for them.
“I’m as energised as can be and looking forward to this weekend,” said the 31-year-old. “I know there’s a lot of work to be done, especially those 80 minutes on the field, but I will give it everything and try to make the team as proud as possible in front of the faithful.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘Operation went well’: Rachel Kolisi upbeat about Siya’s knee recovery
John Plumtree returns to Sharks as head coach for senior team
SA Rugby biting the bullet while awaiting a buck
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos