Unlike the Bulls who were denied a big boost in their back row, the Stormers can again call on the influential Deon Fourie on the side of the scrum after he recovered from injury.
Fourie has been sorely missed over the last month or so.
Lock Gary Porter and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have cracked the nod on the substitutes bench that has a six/two split between forwards and backs.
The Bulls have opted for Johan Goosen at flyhalf with Embrose Papier at scrumhalf as they go in search of an elusive win over the Stormers.
Team
Stormers — Damian Willemse; Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Ruben van Heerden; Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Steven Kitshoff (captain).Substitutes: JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Ben-Jason Dixon, Willie Engelbrecht; Paul de Wet, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Bulls — Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, David Kriel; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Elrigh Louw, Cyle Brink, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje (captain), Ruan Vermaak; Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Bismarck du Plessis, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, Nizaam Carr; Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Lionel Mapoe.
Kickoff: 15.30 Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)
Stormers and Bulls rocked by bad news
Seabelo Senatla in car crash, while Marcell Coetzee hits clearance roadblock
The build-up to a Stormers' clash against the Bulls is known for taking on a life of its own, but the one playing out ahead of their United Rugby Championship quarterfinal in Cape Town on Saturday threatens to overshadow the main show.
Both camps have been rocked by unwelcome news on the eve of the game that meant alteration to initial selection plans.
Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla was involved in a car accident on Thursday night that has ruled him out of the fixture.
“Seabelo was in a car accident,” said coach John Dobson.
“He is OK but is in no shape to play rugby. It will be better if he can spend time with his family.”
Kitshoff looking for a drop mic exit
Earlier in the week Senatla had just been deemed fit to play after he sat out due to concussion protocols.
The Bulls meanwhile have been hit by the equivalent of a train crash with the news, as delivered by supersport.com, that flank Marcell Coetzee has not been cleared to play in Saturday's fixture.
They had hoped Coetzee would give them a significant boost in the back row for the business end of the tournament after he returned from a playing sabbatical with Kobelco Steelers.
The player however has not been granted the necessary clearance to play in Cape Town.
When the Bulls were struggling earlier in the campaign, Coetzee was held up as potential Messiah who could turn their season around when he returns from Japan.
MARK KEOHANE | It’s great to see fans voting with their feet for quarterfinal humdinger
“It's a loss. He's been one of our better players and he's the regular captain of our group,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.
“He's got an aura about him, players enjoy playing alongside him. You can only control what you can control and what we needed to do was afford him the opportunity to have a sabbatical in Japan to allow us to keep him for three more seasons.”
While the Bulls will struggle to fill the dimensions of Coetzee's potential contribution, the Stormers have several options waiting in the wings for Senatla.
Leolin Zas has recovered from injury and will take his place on the left wing in a back division that sees Ruhan Nel resume his burgeoning partnership in midfield with Dan du Plessis, while Angelo Davids, Herschel Jantjies, Joseph Dweba and Frans Malherbe also return to the starting line-up.
The Sharks have gone through a fair bit of unsettlement: coach John Plumtree
