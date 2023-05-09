Igniting the breakdown
Flanker Fourie's involvement not far-fetched
Stormers happy to wait for Bok backrower's recovery ahead of URC semifinal
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
So central is he to their battle plan that the Stormers will give fiery flanker Deon Fourie every opportunity to recover from injury for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semifinal against Connacht in Cape Town.
He injured a hamstring in the first half of their quarterfinal against the Bulls and was withdrawn from the action in the 46th minute.
Fourie, who had just returned from a facial fracture, again showed his value to the Stormers as their forwards laid the platform for their victory over the Bulls in the first half.
However, Fourie, who is a skilled pilferer at the ruck and a general nuisance to the opposition elsewhere, did himself a mischief that curtailed his second-half activity. He departed the scene a little gingerly.
Waiting game
“We are going to give him the full week to make sure that he is 100%,” said Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman. “He felt his hamstring in the first half. He has gone for scans.
“At this stage, it looks positive. It’s all about how he recovers with a day or two to go still. Hopefully, he will be all right,” said Snyman.
Fourie is a hugely influential figure in the Stormers makeup. He was sorely missed with a fractured cheekbone when absent in their defeats to Exeter in the Champions Cup and Munster in the URC a week later.
His ability to dial into what is required at the ruck has been a weapon for the Stormers, as is his ability to stand up in defence.
It is his proficiency at the breakdown that the Stormers will want to come to the fore against Connacht this weekend.
Igniting the breakdown
Apart from slowing down the normally free-flowing Ulster at the breakdown in their shock quarterfinal victory in Belfast, Connacht also engineered crucial turnovers, partly because they we able to boss the collisions.
“It’s an area where they put Ulster under serious pressure,” noted Snyman. “Ulster didn’t get any flow in the game and it’s because of that breakdown pressure.
“They go hard at the breakdown and will definitely try to slow us down. We know that. We need to be sharp in that area.”
Though Snyman, apart from the injury to Fourie, declared a general clean bill of health in the Stormers' ranks, head coach John Dobson expressed concern about Springbok lock Marvin Orie's wellbeing directly after the quarterfinal.
“Marvin has been good for us these last few weeks and has a sore shoulder,” said Dobson.
Rosier prognosis
Snyman provided a rosier prognosis.
“We had a few niggles but everyone looked OK at training (on Monday) and we should have a fit squad to choose from,” he said.
The Stormers will continue to be without wing Seabelo Senatla who was involved in a car crash last Thursday. Though not serious, Dobson said the winger's injuries prevented an immediate return.
