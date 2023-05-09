Rugby

Flanker Fourie's involvement not far-fetched

Stormers happy to wait for Bok backrower's recovery ahead of URC semifinal

09 May 2023 - 14:10
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Deon Fourie of the Stormers is ready to counter in their Champions Cup match against Harlequins, while teammate Seabelo Senatla keeps an eye on proceedings. Both are injured ahead of the United Rugby Championship semifinal against Connacht but Fourie looks likely to play.
Deon Fourie of the Stormers is ready to counter in their Champions Cup match against Harlequins, while teammate Seabelo Senatla keeps an eye on proceedings. Both are injured ahead of the United Rugby Championship semifinal against Connacht but Fourie looks likely to play.
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

So central is he to their battle plan that the Stormers will give fiery flanker Deon Fourie every opportunity to recover from injury for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semifinal against Connacht in Cape Town.

He injured a hamstring in the first half of their quarterfinal against the Bulls and was withdrawn from the action in the 46th minute.

Fourie, who had just returned from a facial fracture, again showed his value to the Stormers as their forwards laid the platform for their victory over the Bulls in the first half.

However, Fourie, who is a skilled pilferer at the ruck and a general nuisance to the opposition elsewhere, did himself a mischief that curtailed his second-half activity. He departed the scene a little gingerly.

Waiting game

“We are going to give him the full week to make sure that he is 100%,” said Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman. “He felt his hamstring in the first half. He has gone for scans.

“At this stage, it looks positive. It’s all about how he recovers with a day or two to go still. Hopefully, he will be all right,” said Snyman.

Fourie is a hugely influential figure in the Stormers makeup. He was sorely missed with a fractured cheekbone when absent in their defeats to Exeter in the Champions Cup and Munster in the URC a week later.

His ability to dial into what is required at the ruck has been a weapon for the Stormers, as is his ability to stand up in defence.

It is his proficiency at the breakdown that the Stormers will want to come to the fore against Connacht this weekend.

Igniting the breakdown

Apart from slowing down the normally free-flowing Ulster at the breakdown in their shock quarterfinal victory in Belfast, Connacht also engineered crucial turnovers, partly because they we able to boss the collisions.

“It’s an area where they put Ulster under serious pressure,” noted Snyman. “Ulster didn’t get any flow in the game and it’s because of that breakdown pressure.

“They go hard at the breakdown and will definitely try to slow us down. We know that. We need to be sharp in that area.”

Though Snyman, apart from the injury to Fourie, declared a general clean bill of health in the Stormers' ranks, head coach John Dobson expressed concern about Springbok lock Marvin Orie's wellbeing directly after the quarterfinal.

“Marvin has been good for us these last few weeks and has a sore shoulder,” said Dobson.

Rosier prognosis

Snyman provided a rosier prognosis.

“We had a few niggles but everyone looked OK at training (on Monday) and we should have a fit squad to choose from,” he said.

The Stormers will continue to be without wing Seabelo Senatla who was involved in a car crash last Thursday. Though not serious, Dobson said the winger's injuries prevented an immediate return.

MORE:

Stormers ready for a dogfight

The Stormers play Connacht at 4pm next Saturday in the first of the United Rugby Championship semifinals and they are readying themselves for a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks return to business with two preparation camps

The Springboks will assemble in Durban in May for two preparation camps to get their on-and-off-field structures in place for the 2023 international ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Powell puts special emphasis on building a new style for the Sharks

The Sharks will ditch the ‘galacticos’ strategy and instead focus on building from within as they plot a path back into the elite international club ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Long-serving Sundowns official Alex Shakoane dies Soccer
  2. “My tweets are not on many people’s level of thinking’: Kermit Erasmus on his ... Soccer
  3. Who's going to be Bok captain? The candidates for captaincy Sport
  4. Zwane wants Chiefs in Confed Cup after cup loss to Pirates Soccer
  5. Race for promotion to the PSL going down to the wire Soccer

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
‘We are going to learn from Orania’: Gayton McKenzie visits the Afrikaans only ...