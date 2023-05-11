Friend's Connacht formidable foes

As much as captain Steven Kitshoff will be desperate to meet this Saturday's sunset with the glow of victory as he signs off at Cape Town Stadium for the Stormers, Connacht's director of rugby Andy Friend is on a personal crusade to drag his team into the United Rugby Championship final.

The Stormers meet Irish side Connacht in the semifinals of the URC at 4pm and there's more than a place in the final at stake.

Friend wants to deliver a telling parting shot before he leaves the job he took up in 2018.

While Kitshoff sipped Champagne after last year's final against the Bulls, Friend has not tasted success, if measured by silverware, at the club.

The only trophy Connacht has won in their 138-year history is the Pro12 title in 2016 when they stunned Leinster in the final. Not that Friend, the former Brumbies coach, necessarily defines himself by the bulge of the club's trophy cabinet.

Investment in others

His investment in the game is mostly in those around him. He is driven, but his pursuit isn't personal.

His Stormers counterpart John Dobson last year spoke of his team's desire to bring a smile to the faces of their long-suffering fans in Cape Town, and Friend will be forgiven for harbouring similar ambitions for the impoverished souls of Galway. Connacht are very much the poor cousins when stacked against Ireland's bigger rugby regions.

As Bok plotters Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber discovered when they coached at Munster in 2016 and 2017, being part of the wider community comes with the territory in Ireland.