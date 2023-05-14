“We have the mindset of taking our opportunities. We don't want to be conservative.”
Libbok, apart from having the ball on a string off the kicking tee and out of hand in blustery conditions, also distributed the ball with grace and guile.
He dotted down twice as he popped up in support with well timed runs.
His first try, though a splendid team effort, had it origins in his audacious dummy inside his 22 with his team facing potential peril.
He slipped through a gap and set in motion a try that swept the field, and those who witnessed it off their feet.
Libbok might not have opted to probe for a gap in that situation at his previous employers.
The difference since he joined the Stormers is that they've harnessed his talents by emboldening the player in the belief of his skill set.
Off the field he may not articulate himself well but on it he expresses himself in unambiguous ways. Libbok does his talking on the field and that frankly is all that matters.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching
Libbok again shows his star quality as defending champs surge into URC final
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)
It was John Dobson's words “trust us, come down” that got Manie Libbok to take a leap of faith and join the Stormers.
After struggling to establish himself at the Sharks and the Bulls, Libbok's game has come on in leaps and bounds in an environment his vast array of skills are allowed to flourish.
Libbok was at the forefront of the Stormers' surge to the United Rugby Championship title last year and he has shown little sign of second season blues as he again propelled his team into this season's Grand Final.
Libbok earned the man of the match award after the Stormers downed Connacht 43-25 to secure their place in the May 27 final against Munster in Cape Town.
Libbok, one of the team's most consistent performers, was again at the cutting edge contributing 23 points in their semifinal win in front of a delirious crowd in Cape Town Stadium.
“It has paid off now,” said Dobson about the magnificent Libbok.
Dobson though wasn't alone in his praise of the player who became a Springbok last year.
“He's an incredible player in terms of someone to watch,” noted Connacht captain and flyhalf Jack Carty. “You think he's gonna pass, he kicks over the top, he kicks off both feet. I think he's a phenomenal player.
“I think it would be wrong for him not to be pushing for the South African No10 jersey. He's a joy to watch in terms of the range of skills he has. How he moves his forwards pack around.”
Keen to deflect the adulation that came his way after the game Libbok explained unpredictability is a part of the Stormers' DNA.
“We are an optimistic team,” said Libbok. “We know when we are unpredictable we are dangerous. We see the picture in the moment. Sometimes it pays off.
“We have the mindset of taking our opportunities. We don't want to be conservative.”
Libbok, apart from having the ball on a string off the kicking tee and out of hand in blustery conditions, also distributed the ball with grace and guile.
He dotted down twice as he popped up in support with well timed runs.
His first try, though a splendid team effort, had it origins in his audacious dummy inside his 22 with his team facing potential peril.
He slipped through a gap and set in motion a try that swept the field, and those who witnessed it off their feet.
Libbok might not have opted to probe for a gap in that situation at his previous employers.
The difference since he joined the Stormers is that they've harnessed his talents by emboldening the player in the belief of his skill set.
Off the field he may not articulate himself well but on it he expresses himself in unambiguous ways. Libbok does his talking on the field and that frankly is all that matters.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Stormers back in URC Grand Final
Rian Oberholzer back at the SA Rugby helm and fronting up
Peyper and Jonker to officiate at Rugby World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos