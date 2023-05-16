Rugby

Expect much more from Munster

The Irish team want to have the final say against the Stormers

16 May 2023 - 18:04
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Munster's head coach Graham Rowntree on the day of his team's URC match against the Sharks in Durban in April. Munster will meet the Stormers in the final later this month.
Munster's head coach Graham Rowntree on the day of his team's URC match against the Sharks in Durban in April. Munster will meet the Stormers in the final later this month.
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)

The message from Munster after their dramatic United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal win over Leinster is clear: they have unfinished business and want to have the final say in the competition's climax.

They qualified for the final with a nerve-jangling 16-15 win to set up a meeting with the Stormers on May 27 in Cape Town.

Semifinal hero Jack Crawley, who slotted a 78th-minute drop goal to decisively edge his team in front, led the chorus after a tight and absorbing clash against their countrymen in Dublin.

“This can't be our final, so we won't let it be,” warned Crawley on his team's website.

“We will do everything we can to prepare and travel well. We've been there before, so we know what it's like.”

Muscle memory

Indeed they have. On April 15 Munster upstaged the Stormers 26-24 and inflicted on them their only home defeat of this campaign. Munster hope the muscle memory from that win will remain.

“We know what it takes to win down there,” reiterated Crawley. “They are a quality side. It is a tough place to go. We've won there, so we have that belief going down. We will not fool ourselves, it is going to take our all. We'll put in the effort. We can't let this be it. We have to go on and win the trophy,” he added.

His words were echoed by straight-talking coach Graham Rowntree, who believes both teams will be better in the Cape Town clash.

Final surge

“This can't be our final, looking at how we broke them (the Stormers) down and dealt with their power game, but they'll be better than that night,” said the former England prop.

“They'll be battle-hardened themselves, so it will be a real challenge for us. We back the work we've done, we back our fitness. That will be our sixth away game on the bounce, it's unprecedented and we'll enjoy it. There's loads to improve on in our game.

“We'll look at our game, strip our game apart this week, have a good review and keep going at our game. After the Glasgow victory it was very much still looking at our game, growing our game, just looking at what we can do, as boring as that sounds,” Rowntree added.

Munster spirit

Few invoke the Munster spirit quite like grizzled and combative flank Peter O'Mahony, who is in his 10th year as club captain.

Pete spoke really well in the dressing room about this not being our final tonight,” said Rowntree, who went on to describe the emotional scenes post-match in Dublin.

“I turned to a couple of coaches and said, 'Is this happening?'. Yes, it is. The fans, family, support us everywhere, so that was true emotion, but we don't want it to end here. This can't be our final.”

Munster are expected to have influential trio RG Snyman (lock), Conor Murray (scrumhalf) and Malakai Fekitoa (centre) restored to fitness in time for the final.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stormers eventually get job done

The decision to wrap Springboks Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie in cotton wool in anticipation of the United Rugby Championship’s grandest day, paid ...
Sport
1 day ago

Magnificent Manie keeps Stormers marching

It was John Dobson's words "trust us, come down" that got Manie Libbok to take a leap of faith and join the Stormers.
Sport
2 days ago

Stormers outflank Connacht to make URC final

The Stormers will take their defence of the United Rugby Championship (URC) title to the grand final after they beat down the challenge of Connacht ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'Players can earn a good living here and buy houses': Pitso urges SA ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hit by object hurled by angry fans after loss to ... Soccer
  3. Polokwane City promoted to PSL by narrowest of margins on dramatic final day in ... Soccer
  4. ‘Kaizer Chiefs fans can do better’: reactions to Zwane getting pelted with ... Soccer
  5. Infantino calls Shakoane an ‘iconic figure’ as Sundowns legend is laid to rest ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...